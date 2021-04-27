Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. GEM Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002340   CNE100000KT4

GEM CO., LTD.

(002340)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GEM : China's Lygend starts trial production at Indonesian nickel project

04/27/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - China's Lygend Mining said on Tuesday it had started trial production at its high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) nickel and cobalt project in Indonesia.

* The plant, on the island of Obi, is one of a number ofHPAL projects in top nickel miner Indonesia being closelywatched by a market counting on them as a source of supply forthe burgeoning electric-vehicle battery sector. * Lygend, which operates the project with Harita Group, saidmaterial was fed into the plant's first autoclave on Tuesday andthe first batch of mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) product wasexpected to be produced in mid-May. * Its customers include Chinese battery material makers GEMCo and Beijing Easpring. * Lygend had planned to commission the project last year butpushed back the launch date after the coronavirus outbreakslowed work.

(Reporting by Tom Daly)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIJING EASPRING MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. 0.06% 48.51 End-of-day quote.-25.20%
GEM CO., LTD. -2.77% 9.83 End-of-day quote.40.63%
All news about GEM CO., LTD.
05:43pGEM  : China's Lygend starts trial production at Indonesian nickel project
RE
02/04GEM  : China's Easpring to buy nickel, cobalt chemicals from Lygend project in I..
RE
01/11Swiss-based trader Telf to sell ERG's cobalt in 3-yr deal
RE
01/04China's GEM seeks to double stake in Indonesia nickel project as Tsingshan cu..
RE
01/04Copper rises on weak U.S. dollar, upbeat broader markets
RE
01/03GEM  : China's GEM seeks to double stake, take control of Indonesia nickel proje..
RE
2020Glencore Extends Cobalt Hydroxide Partnership With China's GEM Co.
DJ
2020GEM  : China's Lygend pushes back Indonesia nickel project to March 2021
RE
2020GEM  : Indonesia says battery-grade nickel project drops deep-sea waste plan
RE
2020China aiming to add to its cobalt stockpile - sources
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 20 401 M 3 147 M 3 147 M
Net income 2021 1 196 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2021 5 795 M 894 M 894 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,3x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 47 022 M 7 253 M 7 253 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 5 129
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart GEM CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
GEM Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEM CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 9,80 CNY
Last Close Price 9,83 CNY
Spread / Highest target 19,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,28%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kai Hua Xu Chairman & General Manager
Wan Xiang Song Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Deputy GM
Bo Zhou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shu Jie Wu Independent Director
Min Wang Director & Executive Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEM CO., LTD.40.63%7 458
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA10.83%16 857
ZHEJIANG HUAYOU COBALT CO., LTD-5.55%14 043
IMERYS15.36%4 546
AURUBIS AG16.59%3 912
WESTERN SUPERCONDUCTING TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.-33.22%3 500
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ