Gem Diamonds : Notification of Full Year Results 2021

23 February 2022

GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED

("Gem Diamonds" or "the Company")

Notification of Full Year 2021 Results

Gem Diamonds Limited (LSE: GEMD) will be releasing its Full Year Results for the period ended 31 December 2021 on Thursday, 17 March 2022.

The Company will be hosting an audio presentation on Thursday, 17 March 2022 at 09:30 GMT. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website: www.gemdiamonds.com

The Gem Diamonds Limited LEI number is 213800RC2PGGMZQG8L67.

For further information:

Gem Diamonds

Susan Wallace, Company Secretarial department ir@gemdiamonds.com

Celicourt Communications

Mark Antelme / Felicity Winkles

Tel: +44 (0) 208 434 2643

About Gem Diamonds:

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world. www.gemdiamonds.com