Gem Diamonds Ltd - London-based diamond miner with operations in Lesotho and Botswana - Finds a high quality 113 carat type 2 white diamond at the Letseng mine in Lesotho. Together with the 295 carat high quality type 2 white diamond as well as the 139 carat low quality Boart diamond recovered last month, says it is the third greater than 100 carat diamond recovered to date this year.
Current stock price: 10.10 pence, up 2.2%
12-month change: down 67%
By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter
