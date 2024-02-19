Gem Diamonds Limited is a United Kingdom-based diamonds producer. The Company owns the Letseng diamond mine in Lesotho and the Ghaghoo mine in Botswana. The Letseng mine is located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho and it recovers Type II diamonds. Letseng has also produced pink and blue diamonds. The Ghaghoo mine, situated near the south-eastern border of the Central Kalahari Game Reserve. The mine consists of a 10.4 hectares (ha) kimberlite pipe. Diamonds produced at Ghaghoo are of a commercial and lower value and size than those from Letseng. The Company's subsidiaries include Gem Diamond Technical Services (Proprietary) Limited, Letseng Diamonds (Proprietary) Limited, Gem Diamonds Botswana (Proprietary) Limited and Gem Diamonds Investments Limited. Gem Diamond Technical Services (Proprietary) Limited is engaged in technical, financial and management consulting services.