Gemfields : Dividend Finalisation

Incorporated in Guernsey. Guernsey registration Number: 47656.

South African external company registration number 2009/012636/10

Share code on JSE:GML / AIM:GEM

ISIN: GG00BG0KTL52 | LEI: 21380017GAVXTCYS5R31

("Gemfields" or the "Company")

Dividend Finalisation

LONDON, 8 APRIL 2022

Further to the Company's announcement on 25 March 2022 containing details of the Special Dividend ("Dividend") declared by Gemfields, notice is hereby given that the dividend, being a gross dividend of approximately USDc 1.70109 per ordinary share, payable from income reserves, will be converted from United States Dollars (USD) to South African Rand (ZAR) and Great British Pounds (GBP) at the below exchange rates on Thursday, 7 April 2022, obtained from currency conversion transactions the Company entered:

• JSE shareholders - USD/ZAR 14.7323, equating to a dividend of approximately ZARc 25.06097 per share

• AIM shareholders - USD/GBP 0.7630, equating to a dividend of approximately GBP pence 1.29785 per share

Shareholders are reminded that the relevant dates relating to the payment of dividend are as follows:

2022 Last date to effect removal of shares between the UK (AIM) and SA (JSE) registers Tuesday, 19 April The last day to trade in Gemfields shares in order to qualify to participate in the Dividend Tuesday, 19 April Shares start trading 'ex' dividend in SA Wednesday, 20 April Shares start trading 'ex' dividend in UK Thursday, 21 April Record date for participation in the Dividend Friday, 22 April Removal of shares between UK and SA registers permissible from Monday, 25 April Payment date Friday, 6 May

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or re-materialised between Wednesday, 20 April 2022 and Friday, 22 April 2022, both days inclusive.

Gemfields Group Limited, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, GY1 4HP, Guernsey

T +44 (0)1481 731 554 gemfieldsgroup.com

Additional information for South African resident shareholders of Gemfields is noted below:

• Tax reference number in (United Kingdom) is 32518 26138.

• The current issued ordinary share capital of Gemfields is 1,175,716,710 ordinary shares.

• The dividend paid by Gemfields to South African resident shareholders registered on the South African register is subject to South African Dividend Tax ("Dividend Tax") of 20% (subject to any available exemptions as legislated).

• Shareholders are advised that Gemfields will not deduct any applicable Dividend Tax at source.

• Shareholders registered on the South African register who are exempt from paying the Dividend Tax will receive a dividend of approximately ZARc 25.06097 per share paid by Gemfields. These exempt shareholders are advised to contact their broker or CSDP to confirm their tax status to ensure no Dividend Tax is deducted by the regulatory intermediary.

• Shareholders registered on the South African register who are not exempt from paying the Dividend Tax will receive a net dividend of approximately ZARc 20.04878 per share (gross dividend of approximately ZARc 25.06097 per share less Dividend Tax of approximately ZARc 5.01219 per share). These non-exempt shareholders are advised to contact their broker or CSDP so that the Dividend Tax can be withheld by the regulatory intermediary.

• Shareholders who are in doubt as to their tax status or position or any other matter, including, inter alia, any exchange control requirement, should consult an appropriate independent professional advisor in their relevant jurisdiction without delay.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON GEMFIELDS

Gemfields is a world-leading miner of responsible coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world's single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world). In addition, Gemfields also holds controlling interests in various other gemstone mining and prospecting licences in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Madagascar.

Gemfields' outright ownership of Fabergé - an iconic and prestigious brand of exceptional heritage - enables Gemfields to optimise positioning, perception and consumer awareness of coloured gemstones through Fabergé designs, advancing the wider group's "mine and market" vision.

Gemfields has developed a proprietary grading system and a pioneering auction and trading platform to provide a consistent supply of coloured gemstones to downstream markets, a key component of Gemfields' business model that has played an important role in the growth of the global coloured gemstone sector.

