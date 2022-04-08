Log in
    GML   GG00BG0KTL52

GEMFIELDS GROUP LIMITED

(GML)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-06
3.410 ZAR   -5.28%
Gemfields : Dividend Finalisation

04/08/2022 | 06:52am EDT
Incorporated in Guernsey. Guernsey registration Number: 47656.

South African external company registration number 2009/012636/10

Share code on JSE:GML / AIM:GEM

ISIN: GG00BG0KTL52 | LEI: 21380017GAVXTCYS5R31

("Gemfields" or the "Company")

Dividend Finalisation

LONDON, 8 APRIL 2022

Further to the Company's announcement on 25 March 2022 containing details of the Special Dividend ("Dividend") declared by Gemfields, notice is hereby given that the dividend, being a gross dividend of approximately USDc 1.70109 per ordinary share, payable from income reserves, will be converted from United States Dollars (USD) to South African Rand (ZAR) and Great British Pounds (GBP) at the below exchange rates on Thursday, 7 April 2022, obtained from currency conversion transactions the Company entered:

  • JSE shareholders - USD/ZAR 14.7323, equating to a dividend of approximately ZARc 25.06097 per share

  • AIM shareholders - USD/GBP 0.7630, equating to a dividend of approximately GBP pence 1.29785 per share

Shareholders are reminded that the relevant dates relating to the payment of dividend are as follows:

2022

Last date to effect removal of shares between the UK (AIM) and SA (JSE) registers

Tuesday, 19 April

The last day to trade in Gemfields shares in order to qualify to participate in the Dividend

Tuesday, 19 April

Shares start trading 'ex' dividend in SA

Wednesday, 20 April

Shares start trading 'ex' dividend in UK

Thursday, 21 April

Record date for participation in the Dividend

Friday, 22 April

Removal of shares between UK and SA registers permissible from

Monday, 25 April

Payment date

Friday, 6 May

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or re-materialised between Wednesday, 20 April 2022 and Friday, 22 April 2022, both days inclusive.

Gemfields Group Limited, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, GY1 4HP, Guernsey

T +44 (0)1481 731 554 gemfieldsgroup.com

Additional information for South African resident shareholders of Gemfields is noted below:

  • Tax reference number in (United Kingdom) is 32518 26138.

  • The current issued ordinary share capital of Gemfields is 1,175,716,710 ordinary shares.

  • The dividend paid by Gemfields to South African resident shareholders registered on the South African register is subject to South African Dividend Tax ("Dividend Tax") of 20% (subject to any available exemptions as legislated).

  • Shareholders are advised that Gemfields will not deduct any applicable Dividend Tax at source.

  • Shareholders registered on the South African register who are exempt from paying the Dividend Tax will receive a dividend of approximately ZARc 25.06097 per share paid by Gemfields. These exempt shareholders are advised to contact their broker or CSDP to confirm their tax status to ensure no Dividend Tax is deducted by the regulatory intermediary.

  • Shareholders registered on the South African register who are not exempt from paying the Dividend Tax will receive a net dividend of approximately ZARc 20.04878 per share (gross dividend of approximately ZARc 25.06097 per share less Dividend Tax of approximately ZARc 5.01219 per share). These non-exempt shareholders are advised to contact their broker or CSDP so that the Dividend Tax can be withheld by the regulatory intermediary.

  • Shareholders who are in doubt as to their tax status or position or any other matter, including, inter alia, any exchange control requirement, should consult an appropriate independent professional advisor in their relevant jurisdiction without delay.

-ENDS-

Further information on Gemfields Group Limited can be found at:

GEMFIELDSGROUP.COM

To join our investor mailing list, contact us on: companysecretary@gemfields.com

For any press enquiries please contact us on: gemfields@camarco.co.uk

ENQUIRIES

GEMFIELDS

Sean Gilbertson / David Lovett / Mark Lawrie T: +44(0) 20 7518 3400

SPONSOR (JSE)

Investec Bank Limited

SEDIBELO SALE PROCESS

Scott Mathieson Liberum

T: +44(0) 20 3100 2222

NOMINATED ADVISER (AIM) & JOINT BROKER

finnCap

Christopher Raggett / Tim Redfern / Edward Whiley T: +44(0) 20 7220 0500

JOINT BROKER

Liberum

Scott Mathieson / Kane Collings T: +44(0) 20 3100 2222

FINANCIAL PR/ IR

Camarco

Gordon Poole / Emily Hall T: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON GEMFIELDS

Gemfields is a world-leading miner of responsible coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world's single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world). In addition, Gemfields also holds controlling interests in various other gemstone mining and prospecting licences in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Madagascar.

Gemfields' outright ownership of Fabergé - an iconic and prestigious brand of exceptional heritage - enables Gemfields to optimise positioning, perception and consumer awareness of coloured gemstones through Fabergé designs, advancing the wider group's "mine and market" vision.

Gemfields has developed a proprietary grading system and a pioneering auction and trading platform to provide a consistent supply of coloured gemstones to downstream markets, a key component of Gemfields' business model that has played an important role in the growth of the global coloured gemstone sector.

GEMFIELDS

GEMFIELDS.COM | INVESTORS |FOUNDATION

INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE

FABERGÉ

FABERGÉ.COM | INSTAGRAM | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | YOUTUBE

KAGEM MINING LINKEDIN

MONTEPUEZ RUBY MINING LINKEDIN

Disclaimer

Gemfields Group Limited published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 10:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
