AAO 2021
PO329-Phase 2a Open Label Study
of GEM103 in Genetically Selected
Geographic Atrophy (GA) Subjects
Raj K Maturi
1, Prema Abraham 2, Andrew N Antoszyk 3, Sunil S Patel 4, William Z Bridges Jr 5, Nancy M Holekamp 6, Ashkan M Abbey 7, Albert O Edwards 8, Nika Bagheri 9, Alia Rashid 10, Khanh-Dung H Nguyen 10, Kiran C Patki 10, Johanna M Seddon 10-11, Arshad M Khanani 12
1. Midwest Eye Institute, Indianapolis, IN, USA; 2. Black Hills Regional Eye Institute, Rapid City, SD, USA; 3. Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates PA, Charlotte, NC, USA; 4. Hendrick Health System-Abilene, Abilene, TX, USA; 5. Western Carolina Retinal Associates, Asheville, NC, USA; 6. Midwest Vision Research Foundation, Chesterfield, MO, USA; 7. Texas Retina Associates, Dallas, TX, USA; 8. PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District, Eugene, OR, USA; 9. California Retina Consultants, Bakersfield, CA, USA; 10. Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Cambridge, MA, USA; 11. University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA; 12. Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, NV, USA.
Disclosures
Presenter - Raj K Maturi:
Consulting:Neurotech, Oxurion, AiViva BioPharma, Inc., ForwardVue Pharma, Allegenesys,
Eli Lilly, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV.
Ownership:ForwardVue Pharma. Investigator in clinical trials
for:Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, AbbVie, Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., Oxurion, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Roche/Genentech, Inc., Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graybug Vision, Inc., Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Prema Abraham: none for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; Andrew N Antoszyk: consultant for JAEB, Allergan/AbbVie; research support/grant for Roche/Genentech, Inc.,
Bayer/Regeneron and Novartis; Sunil S Patel: none for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; William Z Bridges Jr: none; Nancy M Holekamp: consultant for Acucela, Allergan/AbbVie, Apellis, Bayer, Clearside, Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, Katalyst Surgical, Lineage cell Therapeutics, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Notal Vision, Inc., Novartis, PolyActiva Pty Ltd., Regeneron; speaker for Allergan/AbbVie, Genentech, Inc., Novartis, Regeneron and Spark; research grant from Gemini, Genentech, Gyroscope; owns stocks/bonds from Katalyst Surgical; Ashkan M Abbey: consultant for Alcon, Alimera, AbbVie, Eyepoint, Genentech, Inc., Novartis, Regeneron, REGENXBIO; research support from Allergan/AbbVie, and lecture fees from Alimera, Genentech, Inc., Novartis, Regeneron and Spark; Albert O Edwards: none; Nika Bagheri: none; Alia Rashid: employee of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; Khanh-Dung H Nguyen: employee of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; Kiran C Patki: employee of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; Johanna M Seddon: consultant for Apellis, Thea and Gemini Therapeutics; Arshad M Khanani: consultant for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alcon, Allergan plc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Broadwing Bio, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV, Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Graybug Vision, Inc., Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, IVERIC Bio, Inc., Kodiak Sciences, Inc., Novartis, Opthea, Oxurion, PolyPhotonix Limited, Recens Medical, Inc., REGENXBIO, Surrozen; Research Support from Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, AbbVie, Annexon Biosciences, Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, IVERIC Bio, Inc., Kodiak Sciences, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis, Opthea, Oxurion, Recens Medical, Inc., REGENXBIO; speaker for Allergan/AbbVie, Genentech, Inc. and Novartis.
Background
Variants in CFH, an endogenous regulator of the complement system AP, are implicated as the strongest common genetic risk factor for AMD 1-5 and are the most frequent among complement risk variants 6, 7
GEM103 is a full-length recombinant human CFH protein being investigated in people with GA and CFH risk variants; preclinical data (data on file) support that GEM103:
Localizes and binds to the RPE and prevents damage by complement
Protects RPE from lipid-mediated oxidative stress
Decreases macrophage infiltration
Decreases inflammation by reducing complement components C3a/C5a
Does not inhibit normal RPE phagocytic function
AMD, age-related macular degeneration; AP, alternative pathway; CFH, complement factor H; GA, geographic atrophy; RPE, retinal pigment epithelium
3
Objective
ReGAtta (NCT04643886) is an ongoing Phase 2a open-label, uncontrolled, dose-escalation study in subjects with GA secondary to AMD; the aim of the study is to:
Establish safety of multiple IVT injections of GEM103, evaluate total CFH levels in AH and assess pharmacodynamic biomarkers in AH at 6 months plus an additional 12 months
Describe the clinical effect of GEM103 through anatomical imaging and visual function measurements at 6 months plus an additional 12 months
Here we report safety and biomarker outcomes to date in subjects receiving:
Monthly IVT injections of 250 µg GEM103 followed by dose escalation to monthly IVT injections of 500 µg GEM 103 (250 → 500 µg arm)
Monthly IVT injections of 500 µg GEM103 (500 µg arm)
AH, aqueous humor; AMD, age-related macular degeneration; CFH, complement factor H; GA, geographic atrophy; IVT, intravitreal
4
Methods
Study Population: patients with GA secondary to AMD, enriched for CFH genetic risk variants
Primary endpoint: Safety of repeated IVT injections of GEM103, as measured by number of subjects with ocular AEs
Design: Open-label, uncontrolled, repeat dose escalation
9 months
6 months
Cohort 1
250 µg
500 µg
Optional Long-Term Extension 500 µg
n = 36
Patients can elect to continue therapy for up to 12 months
Escalated or Initiated based on
Safety
Cohort 2
500 µg
500 µg
n = 26
6 months
Clinical Update
November 2021
Optional Long-Term Extension 500 µg
52 subjects elected to continue long- term extension for 12 additional months.
Available Safety Data, August 2021
Ocular safety (incl. inflammation & CNV assessment
Overall safety
AE, adverse event;; CFH, complement factor H; GA, geographic atrophy; IVT, intravitreal
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Gemini Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:25 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Sales 2021
-
-
-
Net income 2021
-77,5 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
120 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-1,76x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
147 M
147 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
-
EV / Sales 2022
-
Nbr of Employees
29
Free-Float
38,8%
Chart GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
3,40 $
Average target price
22,67 $
Spread / Average Target
567%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.