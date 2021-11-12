Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GMTX   US36870G1058

GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GMTX)
  Report
AAO 2021

11/12/2021 | 08:44am EST
PO329-Phase 2a Open Label Study

of GEM103 in Genetically Selected

Geographic Atrophy (GA) Subjects

Raj K Maturi1, Prema Abraham2, Andrew N Antoszyk3, Sunil S Patel4, William Z Bridges Jr5, Nancy M Holekamp6, Ashkan M Abbey7, Albert O Edwards8, Nika Bagheri9, Alia Rashid10, Khanh-Dung H Nguyen10, Kiran C Patki10, Johanna M Seddon10-11, Arshad M Khanani12

1. Midwest Eye Institute, Indianapolis, IN, USA; 2. Black Hills Regional Eye Institute, Rapid City, SD, USA; 3. Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates PA, Charlotte, NC, USA; 4. Hendrick Health System-Abilene, Abilene, TX, USA; 5. Western Carolina Retinal Associates, Asheville, NC, USA; 6. Midwest Vision Research Foundation, Chesterfield, MO, USA; 7. Texas Retina Associates, Dallas, TX, USA; 8. PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center University District, Eugene, OR, USA; 9. California Retina Consultants, Bakersfield, CA, USA; 10. Gemini Therapeutics Inc, Cambridge, MA, USA; 11. University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA; 12. Sierra Eye Associates, Reno, NV, USA.

Disclosures

  • Presenter - Raj K Maturi:

Consulting:Neurotech, Oxurion, AiViva BioPharma, Inc., ForwardVue Pharma, Allegenesys,

Eli Lilly, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV. Ownership:ForwardVue Pharma. Investigator in clinical trials

for:Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, AbbVie, Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., Oxurion, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Roche/Genentech, Inc., Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graybug Vision, Inc., Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Co-authors:

Prema Abraham: none for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; Andrew N Antoszyk: consultant for JAEB, Allergan/AbbVie; research support/grant for Roche/Genentech, Inc.,

Bayer/Regeneron and Novartis; Sunil S Patel: none for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; William Z Bridges Jr: none; Nancy M Holekamp: consultant for Acucela, Allergan/AbbVie, Apellis, Bayer, Clearside, Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, Katalyst Surgical, Lineage cell Therapeutics, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Notal Vision, Inc., Novartis, PolyActiva Pty Ltd., Regeneron; speaker for Allergan/AbbVie, Genentech, Inc., Novartis, Regeneron and Spark; research grant from Gemini, Genentech, Gyroscope; owns stocks/bonds from Katalyst Surgical; Ashkan M Abbey: consultant for Alcon, Alimera, AbbVie, Eyepoint, Genentech, Inc., Novartis, Regeneron, REGENXBIO; research support from Allergan/AbbVie, and lecture fees from Alimera, Genentech, Inc., Novartis, Regeneron and Spark; Albert O Edwards: none; Nika Bagheri: none; Alia Rashid: employee of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; Khanh-Dung H Nguyen: employee of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; Kiran C Patki: employee of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.; Johanna M Seddon: consultant for Apellis, Thea and Gemini Therapeutics; Arshad M Khanani: consultant for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alcon, Allergan plc, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Broadwing Bio, Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV, Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Graybug Vision, Inc., Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, IVERIC Bio, Inc., Kodiak Sciences, Inc., Novartis, Opthea, Oxurion, PolyPhotonix Limited, Recens Medical, Inc., REGENXBIO, Surrozen; Research Support from Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., Alkahest, Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, AbbVie, Annexon Biosciences, Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, IVERIC Bio, Inc., Kodiak Sciences, Inc., NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis, Opthea, Oxurion, Recens Medical, Inc., REGENXBIO; speaker for Allergan/AbbVie, Genentech, Inc. and Novartis.

2

Background

  • Variants in CFH, an endogenous regulator of the complement system AP, are implicated as the strongest common genetic risk factor for AMD1-5 and are the most frequent among complement risk variants6, 7
  • GEM103 is a full-length recombinant human CFH protein being investigated in people with GA and CFH risk variants; preclinical data (data on file) support that GEM103:
    • Localizes and binds to the RPE and prevents damage by complement
    • Protects RPE from lipid-mediated oxidative stress
    • Decreases macrophage infiltration
    • Decreases inflammation by reducing complement components C3a/C5a
    • Does not inhibit normal RPE phagocytic function

AMD, age-related macular degeneration; AP, alternative pathway; CFH, complement factor H; GA, geographic atrophy; RPE, retinal pigment epithelium

3

Objective

  • ReGAtta (NCT04643886) is an ongoing Phase 2a open-label, uncontrolled, dose-escalation study in subjects with GA secondary to AMD; the aim of the study is to:
    • Establish safety of multiple IVT injections of GEM103, evaluate total CFH levels in AH and assess pharmacodynamic biomarkers in AH at 6 months plus an additional 12 months
    • Describe the clinical effect of GEM103 through anatomical imaging and visual function measurements at 6 months plus an additional 12 months
  • Here we report safety and biomarker outcomes to date in subjects receiving:
    • Monthly IVT injections of 250 µg GEM103 followed by dose escalation to monthly IVT injections of 500 µg GEM 103 (250 → 500 µg arm)
    • Monthly IVT injections of 500 µg GEM103 (500 µg arm)

AH, aqueous humor; AMD, age-related macular degeneration; CFH, complement factor H; GA, geographic atrophy; IVT, intravitreal

4

Methods

Study Population: patients with GA secondary to AMD, enriched for CFH genetic risk variants

Primary endpoint: Safety of repeated IVT injections of GEM103, as measured by number of subjects with ocular AEs

Design: Open-label, uncontrolled, repeat dose escalation

9 months

6 months

Cohort 1

250 µg

500 µg

Optional Long-Term Extension 500 µg

n = 36

Patients can elect to continue therapy for up to 12 months

Escalated or Initiated based on Safety

Cohort 2

500 µg

500 µg

n = 26

6 months

Clinical Update

November 2021

Optional Long-Term Extension 500 µg

52 subjects elected to continue long- term extension for 12 additional months.

6mos for:

  • Pharmacokinetics

Available Safety Data, August 2021

  • Ocular safety (incl. inflammation & CNV assessment
  • Overall safety

AE, adverse event;; CFH, complement factor H; GA, geographic atrophy; IVT, intravitreal

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gemini Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
