  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMTX   US36870G1058

GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GMTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:34 2022-12-27 am EST
1.625 USD   +4.84%
08:42aGemini Therapeutics Shares Rise After Disc Medicine Gets FDA Designation
DJ
08:08aGemini Therapeutics, Inc. /de : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/22Gemini Therapeutics' Disc Medicine Secures FDA's Orphan Drug Status for Erythropoietic Protoporphyria Treatment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gemini Therapeutics Shares Rise After Disc Medicine Gets FDA Designation

12/27/2022 | 08:42am EST
By Mary de Wet


Gemini Therapeutics shares were up 18% at $1.83 in premarket trading Tuesday after its merger target, Disc Medicine Inc., received orphan drug designation for bitopertin.

The stock is down about 47% for the year.

Gemini Therapeutics said in August that it agreed to merge with the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in a stock swap that would result in Disc shareholders owning more than 70% of the combined company.

On Tuesday, Disc said the Food and Drug Administration had given the designation to bitopertin to treat erythropoietic protoporphyria, a rare disease that causes severe reactions when patients are exposed to sunlight.

The FDA's orphan-drug program gives special status to drugs and biologics for diseases and disorders that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S., and provides for an extended marketing exclusivity period against competition.


Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 0841ET

Analyst Recommendations on GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -13,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 67,2 M 67,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Georges Gemayel Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Brian Piekos Chief Financial & Business Officer
Suresh Katti Vice President-Research
Marissa Volpe Vice President-Clinical Operations
David Charles Lubner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.-46.74%67
MODERNA, INC.-21.62%76 483
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.75%37 861
LONZA GROUP AG-40.40%36 116
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.40.29%29 268
SEAGEN INC.-17.84%23 583