    GMTX   US36870G1058

GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GMTX)
  Report
Gemini Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/11/2021 | 07:02am EST
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Jason Meyeburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate virtually in the following investor conferences in November:

Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, November 15, 2021
Time: 8:40 AM ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 18, 2021
The presentation will be available on-demand starting at 8 AM GMT on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

The webcasts of the events will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page on the Company's website. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentations.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gemini’s lead candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of human complement factor H protein (CFH) and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health in patients with AMD. GEM103 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in dry AMD patients with a CFH risk variant and a Phase 1/2a study in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration with or at risk for macular atrophy. Gemini is also working to advance a potentiating antibody for CFH, GEM307, towards clinical development for treatment of systemic diseases.

For more information, visit www.geminitherapeutics.com.

Availability of Other Information About Gemini Therapeutics

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.geminitherapeutics.com), the investor relations website (https://investors.geminitherapeutics.com/), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that Gemini posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, Gemini encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Gemini to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on Gemini’s investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of Gemini’s website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -77,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,72x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 M 143 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 38,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,31 $
Average target price 22,67 $
Spread / Average Target 585%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Meyenburg President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Brian Piekos CFO, Chief Business & Accounting Officer
Georges Gemayel Executive Chairman
Suresh Katti Vice President-Research
Walter Strapps Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%143
MODERNA, INC.119.16%92 832
LONZA GROUP AG28.31%59 216
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.40.72%48 165
SEAGEN INC.3.06%33 005
CELLTRION, INC.-40.39%24 748