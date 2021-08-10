Log in
GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Gemini Therapeutics : to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference

08/10/2021
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD), today announced that Jason Meyeburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics, is scheduled to participate virtually in the H.C. Wainwright Ophthalmology Conference on Tuesday, August 17 at 9:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page on the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gemini’s lead candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of human complement factor H protein (CFH) and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health in patients with AMD. GEM103 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in dry AMD patients with a CFH risk variant and a Phase 1/2a study in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration with or at risk for macular atrophy. Gemini has generated a rich pipeline including recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies and is advancing a potentiating antibody for CFH, GEM307, into clinical development for treatment of systemic diseases.

For more information, visit www.geminitherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -75,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 38,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 4,05 $
Average target price 22,00 $
Spread / Average Target 443%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jason Meyenburg President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian Piekos Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Georges Gemayel Chairman
Scott Lauder Chief Technology Officer
Suresh Katti Vice President-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEMINI THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%174
MODERNA, INC.363.74%195 555
LONZA GROUP AG25.91%57 908
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.23%47 455
CELLTRION, INC.-25.91%31 715
SEAGEN INC.-9.22%28 928