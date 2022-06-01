Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4906   TW0004906003

GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(4906)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-30
29.15 TWD   +0.87%
Gemtek Technology : Announcement of the Company's repurchase of treasury shares reaching 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company

06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/01 Time of announcement 17:09:54
Subject 
 Announcement of the Company's repurchase of
treasury shares reaching 2 percent or more of the
shares issued by the company
Date of events 2022/06/01 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2022/06/01
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):8,284,000
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):243,490,176
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):29.39
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):8,284,000
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:2.04
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 934 M 894 M 894 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 810 M 407 M 407 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,15 TWD
Average target price 30,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,63%
Managers and Directors
Hung Wen Chen Chairman & General Manager
Chih Hung Lin Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Fu Ming Yeh Chief Technology Officer
Tien Chin Lin Chief Operating Officer
Yaw Geng Chua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.75%407
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-10.77%4 460
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-7.76%1 901
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.47%1 614
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-35.86%1 298
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-3.53%934