Gemtek Technology : Announcement of the Company's repurchase of treasury shares reaching 2 percent or more of the shares issued by the company
06/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/01
Time of announcement
17:09:54
Subject
Announcement of the Company's repurchase of
treasury shares reaching 2 percent or more of the
shares issued by the company
Date of events
2022/06/01
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Date the cumulative no.of shares currently repurchased accounted for 2
percent or more of the shares issued by the company, or amounted to NT$300
million or more:2022/06/01
2.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):8,284,000
3.Type of shares currently repurchased:Common shares
4.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):243,490,176
5.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):29.39
6.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the
repurchase period (shares):8,284,000
7.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held during the repurchase
period as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares:2.04
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
