Gemtek Technology : Announcement of the company's 10th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period

Statement

1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share repurchase (NTD):5,272,887,000 2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/04/21~2022/06/20 3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):20,000,000 4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):28.00~38.00 5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/04/25~2022/06/17 6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):10,342,000 7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):307,112,242 8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):29.70 9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):10,342,000 10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total no.of the company's issued shares (%):2.55% 11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase: Considering the effect of stock repurchases on the company's share price and the aim to maintain shareholder's equity, the company shall execute the stock repurchase program in phases based on its current market price; therefore, the buyback of treasury stocks has yet to be completed. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None