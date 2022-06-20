Log in
    4906   TW0004906003

GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(4906)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
30.25 TWD   -0.98%
11:04aGEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the company's 10th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
PU
06/17GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends for Gemtek
PU
06/17Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 28, 2022
CI
Gemtek Technology : Announcement of the company's 10th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period

06/20/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 22:22:43
Subject 
 Announcement of the company's 10th treasury share
repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events 2022/06/20 To which item it meets paragraph 35
Statement 
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
  repurchase (NTD):5,272,887,000
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/04/21~2022/06/20
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):20,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):28.00~38.00
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/04/25~2022/06/17
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):10,342,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):307,112,242
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):29.70
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):10,342,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):2.55%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:
Considering the effect of stock repurchases on the company's share price
and the aim to maintain shareholder's equity, the company shall execute
the stock repurchase program in phases based on its current market price;
 therefore, the buyback of treasury stocks has yet to be completed.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 934 M 870 M 870 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 609 M 389 M 389 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,25 TWD
Average target price 30,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,27%
Managers and Directors
Hung Wen Chen Chairman & General Manager
Chih Hung Lin Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Fu Ming Yeh Chief Technology Officer
Tien Chin Lin Chief Operating Officer
Yaw Geng Chua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-6.35%403
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-12.50%4 258
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-6.87%1 906
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.20%1 712
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-44.39%1 142
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-1.96%924