Gemtek Technology : Announcement of the company's 10th treasury share repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
06/20/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
22:22:43
Subject
Announcement of the company's 10th treasury share
repurchase result at the end of repurchase period
Date of events
2022/06/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 35
Statement
1.Originally determined ceiling on total monetary amount of the share
repurchase (NTD):5,272,887,000
2.Originally scheduled period for the repurchase:2022/04/21~2022/06/20
3.Originally determined no.of shares to be repurchased (shares):20,000,000
4.Originally determined repurchase price range (NTD):28.00~38.00
5.Actual period of the current repurchase:2022/04/25~2022/06/17
6.No.of shares currently repurchased (shares):10,342,000
7.Total monetary amount of shares currently repurchased (NTD):307,112,242
8.Current average repurchase price per share (NTD):29.70
9.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares held (shares):10,342,000
10.Cumulative no.of the company's own shares as a percentage of the total
no.of the company's issued shares (%):2.55%
11.Reason for non-completion of the current share repurchase:
Considering the effect of stock repurchases on the company's share price
and the aim to maintain shareholder's equity, the company shall execute
the stock repurchase program in phases based on its current market price;
therefore, the buyback of treasury stocks has yet to be completed.
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 15:03:08 UTC.