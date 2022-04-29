Gemtek Technology : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors on Loaning of Funds and relevant matters

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/29 2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit (thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan (thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD): (1) Name: Gemtek Vietnam Co., Ltd. (2) Relationship with lender: Gemtek Vietnam Co., Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. (3) Lending limit (thousand NTD): 1,433,955 (4) Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 0 (5) New loan (thousand NTD): 1,180,400 (6) Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors to allocate: Yes (7) Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:1,180,400 (8) Reason for new loan: Business financing 3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value (thousand NTD): (1) Content: None (2) Value (thousand NTD): 0 4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital (thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD): (1)Capital (thousand NTD): 590,200 (2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 54,323 5.Method of calculation of interest:Based on the agreement between the two parties, the annual interest rate of the short-term loan is 1.6%. The interest is calculated from the date of loan on a monthly basis. 6.For repayment, the condition and the date: (1)Condition: An installment loan can be paid in lump sum or in installments based on the loan maturity date, or can be paid in advance. (2)Date: 1 year tenure 7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of occurrence (thousand NTD):1,180,400 8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the date of occurrence:8.23 9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others: Parent company 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.