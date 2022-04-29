Gemtek Technology : Announcement of the resolution of the board of directors on Loaning of Funds and relevant matters
04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
4
Date of announcement
2022/04/29
Time of announcement
23:30:14
Subject
Announcement of the resolution of the board of
directors on Loaning of Funds and relevant matters
Date of events
2022/04/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 23
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/29
2.Funding recipient name, relationship with lender, lending limit
(thousand NTD), starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD), new loan
(thousand NTD), is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for
the same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate, outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of
occurrence, reason for new loan (thousand NTD):
(1) Name: Gemtek Vietnam Co., Ltd.
(2) Relationship with lender: Gemtek Vietnam Co., Ltd. is a wholly
owned subsidiary of Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd.
(3) Lending limit (thousand NTD): 1,433,955
(4) Starting outstanding balance (thousand NTD): 0
(5) New loan (thousand NTD): 1,180,400
(6) Is it part of a scheduled allocation or revolving limit for the
same recipient that the chairman is authorized by the board of directors
to allocate: Yes
(7) Outstanding balance (thousand NTD) up to the date of occurrence:1,180,400
(8) Reason for new loan: Business financing
3.For collaterals provided by the loan recipient, the content and the value
(thousand NTD):
(1) Content: None
(2) Value (thousand NTD): 0
4.For the latest financial reports of the loan recipient, the capital
(thousand NTD) and the cumulative gains/losses(thousand NTD):
(1)Capital (thousand NTD): 590,200
(2)Cumulative gains/losses (thousand NTD): 54,323
5.Method of calculation of interest:Based on the agreement between the
two parties, the annual interest rate of the short-term loan is 1.6%.
The interest is calculated from the date of loan on a monthly basis.
6.For repayment, the condition and the date:
(1)Condition: An installment loan can be paid in lump sum or in
installments based on the loan maturity date, or can be paid in advance.
(2)Date: 1 year tenure
7.The amount of monetary loans extended to others as of the date of
occurrence (thousand NTD):1,180,400
8.The total amount of monetary loans extended to others as a percentage of
the public company's net worth on the latest financial statements as of the
date of occurrence:8.23
9.Sources of funds for the company to extend monetary loans to others:
Parent company
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:08 UTC.