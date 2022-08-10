Log in
    4906   TW0004906003

GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(4906)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-08
29.35 TWD   +1.56%
04:16aGEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : Correction announcement of 2022 Q2 Consolidated financial statements and iXBRL information.
PU
08/08GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of consolidated revenue of July 2022
PU
08/05Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Gemtek Technology : Correction announcement of 2022 Q2 Consolidated financial statements and iXBRL information.

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/10 Time of announcement 16:00:36
Subject 
 Correction announcement of 2022 Q2 Consolidated
financial statements and iXBRL information.
Date of events 2022/08/10 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Company name:GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction announcement of 2022 Q2 Consolidated
financial statements and iXBRL information.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:(1)Balance Sheet
(2)GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCING PROVIDED
TO OTHERS(3)THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARENT AND THE
SUBSIDIARIES AND BETWEEN EACH SUBSIDIARY, AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND
AMOUNTS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THEM
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:(1)Balance Sheet
31th December 2021 Equivalent issue shares of advance receipts for
ordinary share 44798
30th June 2022 Number of share in entity
held by entity and by its subsidiary 10342
30th June 2021 Number of share in entity held by entity and by its
subsidiary 1039
(2)GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCING PROVIDED
TO OTHERS
Ending balance of parent company's financing providing to others 0
Ending balance of Subsidaries's financing providing to others 1265595
Actual Borrowing Amount of parent company financing providing to others 0
Actual Borrowing Amount of subsidaries financing providing to others 1265595
(3)THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARENT AND THE
SUBSIDIARIES AND BETWEEN EACH SUBSIDIARY, AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND
AMOUNTS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THEM
Note2 GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. and AMPAK Technology Inc.
Accounts receivables collected from and accounts payables paid to
Gemtek Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Gemtek Electronics (ChangShu)
Co., Ltd., Gemtek CZ., s.r.o ., and Gemtek Vietnam Co ., Ltd .
are expressed in net amount.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:(1)Balance Sheet
31th December 2021 Equivalent issue shares of advance receipts
for ordinary share 4479816
30th June 2022 Number of share in entity held by entity and by
its subsidiary 10342000
30th June 2021 Number of share in entity held by entity and by its
subsidiary 0
(2)GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO. , LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCING PROVIDED
TO OTHERS
Ending balance of parent company's financing providing
to others 1188800
Ending balance of Subsidaries's financing providing
to others 76795
Actual Borrowing Amount of parent company financing providing
to others 1188800
Actual Borrowing Amount of subsidaries financing providing
to others 76795
(3)THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARENT AND THE
SUBSIDIARIES AND BETWEEN EACH SUBSIDIARY, AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND
AMOUNTS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THEM
Delete Note2
9.Countermeasures: upload Material Information to explain, and reupload
IXBRL, the action above won't affect financial result
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 25 934 M 863 M 863 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 583 M 386 M 386 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,35 TWD
Average target price 30,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 3,92%
Managers and Directors
Hung Wen Chen Chairman & General Manager
Chih Hung Lin Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Fu Ming Yeh Chief Technology Officer
Tien Chin Lin Chief Operating Officer
Yaw Geng Chua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.13%386
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION7.69%4 857
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-21.70%2 049
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-3.99%1 975
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-15.92%1 762
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION2.75%958