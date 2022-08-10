Gemtek Technology : Correction announcement of 2022 Q2 Consolidated financial statements and iXBRL information.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10 2.Company name:GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Correction announcement of 2022 Q2 Consolidated financial statements and iXBRL information. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:(1)Balance Sheet (2)GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCING PROVIDED TO OTHERS(3)THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARENT AND THE SUBSIDIARIES AND BETWEEN EACH SUBSIDIARY, AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND AMOUNTS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THEM 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:(1)Balance Sheet 31th December 2021 Equivalent issue shares of advance receipts for ordinary share 44798 30th June 2022 Number of share in entity held by entity and by its subsidiary 10342 30th June 2021 Number of share in entity held by entity and by its subsidiary 1039 (2)GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCING PROVIDED TO OTHERS Ending balance of parent company's financing providing to others 0 Ending balance of Subsidaries's financing providing to others 1265595 Actual Borrowing Amount of parent company financing providing to others 0 Actual Borrowing Amount of subsidaries financing providing to others 1265595 (3)THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARENT AND THE SUBSIDIARIES AND BETWEEN EACH SUBSIDIARY, AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND AMOUNTS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THEM Note2 GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. and AMPAK Technology Inc. Accounts receivables collected from and accounts payables paid to Gemtek Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Gemtek Electronics (ChangShu) Co., Ltd., Gemtek CZ., s.r.o ., and Gemtek Vietnam Co ., Ltd . are expressed in net amount. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:(1)Balance Sheet 31th December 2021 Equivalent issue shares of advance receipts for ordinary share 4479816 30th June 2022 Number of share in entity held by entity and by its subsidiary 10342000 30th June 2021 Number of share in entity held by entity and by its subsidiary 0 (2)GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO. , LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCING PROVIDED TO OTHERS Ending balance of parent company's financing providing to others 1188800 Ending balance of Subsidaries's financing providing to others 76795 Actual Borrowing Amount of parent company financing providing to others 1188800 Actual Borrowing Amount of subsidaries financing providing to others 76795 (3)THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARENT AND THE SUBSIDIARIES AND BETWEEN EACH SUBSIDIARY, AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND AMOUNTS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THEM Delete Note2 9.Countermeasures: upload Material Information to explain, and reupload IXBRL, the action above won't affect financial result 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA