Gemtek Technology : Correction announcement of 2022 Q2 Consolidated financial statements and iXBRL information.
08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/08/10
Time of announcement
16:00:36
Subject
Correction announcement of 2022 Q2 Consolidated
financial statements and iXBRL information.
Date of events
2022/08/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/08/10
2.Company name:GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction announcement of 2022 Q2 Consolidated
financial statements and iXBRL information.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:(1)Balance Sheet
(2)GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCING PROVIDED
TO OTHERS(3)THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARENT AND THE
SUBSIDIARIES AND BETWEEN EACH SUBSIDIARY, AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND
AMOUNTS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THEM
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:(1)Balance Sheet
31th December 2021 Equivalent issue shares of advance receipts for
ordinary share 44798
30th June 2022 Number of share in entity
held by entity and by its subsidiary 10342
30th June 2021 Number of share in entity held by entity and by its
subsidiary 1039
(2)GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCING PROVIDED
TO OTHERS
Ending balance of parent company's financing providing to others 0
Ending balance of Subsidaries's financing providing to others 1265595
Actual Borrowing Amount of parent company financing providing to others 0
Actual Borrowing Amount of subsidaries financing providing to others 1265595
(3)THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARENT AND THE
SUBSIDIARIES AND BETWEEN EACH SUBSIDIARY, AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND
AMOUNTS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THEM
Note2 GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. and AMPAK Technology Inc.
Accounts receivables collected from and accounts payables paid to
Gemtek Electronics (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Gemtek Electronics (ChangShu)
Co., Ltd., Gemtek CZ., s.r.o ., and Gemtek Vietnam Co ., Ltd .
are expressed in net amount.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:(1)Balance Sheet
31th December 2021 Equivalent issue shares of advance receipts
for ordinary share 4479816
30th June 2022 Number of share in entity held by entity and by
its subsidiary 10342000
30th June 2021 Number of share in entity held by entity and by its
subsidiary 0
(2)GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO. , LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCING PROVIDED
TO OTHERS
Ending balance of parent company's financing providing
to others 1188800
Ending balance of Subsidaries's financing providing
to others 76795
Actual Borrowing Amount of parent company financing providing
to others 1188800
Actual Borrowing Amount of subsidaries financing providing
to others 76795
(3)THE BUSINESS RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE PARENT AND THE
SUBSIDIARIES AND BETWEEN EACH SUBSIDIARY, AND THE CIRCUMSTANCES AND
AMOUNTS OF ANY SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN THEM
Delete Note2
9.Countermeasures: upload Material Information to explain, and reupload
IXBRL, the action above won't affect financial result
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.