Gemtek Technology : Explanation on the discrepancy between amount of self-assessed related party transactions and the figures as audited by the CPA.
04/06/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:This is to clarify the difference between the FY2021
Fourth quarter self－closing and audited financial statements on related
company sales revenue. According to the auditing accountant's adjustment,
the groups companies' revenue was adjusted for crediting off actual material
used for production against the actual shipments.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Related Parties Transactions.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Dec. 2021
Sales amount of this month 91,554 NTD
Accumulated sales amount of this year 726,662 NTD
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Dec.2021
Sales amount of this month 121,120 NTD
Accumulated sales amount of this year 756,228 NTD
9.Countermeasures:Revised and re-filed the amount of sales from related
parties of the Company during the month ended December 31, 2021 on MOPS.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
