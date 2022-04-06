Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    4906   TW0004906003

GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(4906)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Gemtek Technology : Explanation on the discrepancy between amount of self-assessed related party transactions and the figures as audited by the CPA.

04/06/2022 | 01:53pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/04/07 Time of announcement 01:42:32
Subject 
 Explanation on the discrepancy between amount
of self-assessed related party transactions and the
figures as audited by the CPA.
Date of events 2022/04/06 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/06
2.Company name:GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:This is to clarify the difference between the FY2021
Fourth quarter self－closing and audited financial statements on related
company sales revenue.  According to the auditing accountant's adjustment,
the groups companies' revenue was adjusted for crediting off actual material
used for production against the actual shipments.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:
Related Parties Transactions.
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Dec. 2021
Sales amount of this month 91,554 NTD
Accumulated sales amount of this year 726,662 NTD
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Dec.2021
Sales amount of this month 121,120 NTD
Accumulated sales amount of this year 756,228 NTD
9.Countermeasures:Revised and re-filed the amount of sales from related
parties of the Company during the month ended December 31, 2021 on MOPS.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 17:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
