Gemtek Technology : The Board of Directors resolved to cancel treasury shares and Set the record date of capital reduction
08/04/2022 | 08:48am EDT
Today's Information
Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/08/04
Time of announcement
20:44:51
Subject
The Board of Directors resolved to cancel
treasury shares and Set the record date of capital
reduction
Date of events
2022/08/04
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/08/04
2.Reason for capital reduction:
According to Article 28-2 of Securities and Exchange Act.
Cancel the tenth treasury shares.
3.Amount of capital reduction:NTD $103,420,000
4.Cancelled shares: 10,342,000 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:2.55%
6.Share capital after capital reduction: NTD $3,948,169,770
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting: N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction: N/A
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction: 2022/08/10
12.Any other matters that need to be specified: None
GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:47:04 UTC.