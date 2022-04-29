Log in
    4906   TW0004906003

GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(4906)
Gemtek Technology : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (Supplemental reasons for convening)

04/29/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/29 Time of announcement 23:29:07
Subject 
 The Company's Board of Directors resolved to
convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders Meeting
(Supplemental reasons for convening)
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/04/29
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Chung Hwa Park Recreation Center Conference Room(located at No.79, Ln. 1,
Dazhi Rd., Hukou Township, Hsinchu County, Taiwan R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(1)  To report the business of 2021
(2) Audit Committee's review report
(3)To report 2021 earnings distribution
(4)To report 2021 employees' profit sharing and directors' compensation
(5)Draw up〈sustainable development practical regulation〉report.
(6)Report on company stock buyback (Supplemental item)
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(1) To Accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(2) To Accept 2021 Earnings Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(1)  To revise the Articles of Incorporation
(2) To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
(3) To discuss issuance of common shares by raising capital through private
 placement (Supplemental item)
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Fully re-election of board member, including independent board member.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
Discussion of removal of the non-competition restrictions of new board
member.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 17:07:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
