Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4906   TW0004906003

GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(4906)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-02
29.30 TWD   -1.18%
08:48aGEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : The Board of Directors resolved to cancel treasury shares and Set the record date of capital reduction
PU
08:48aGEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : To announce the 2022 2st quarter consolidated financial statement of the company after the resolution by the board of directors
PU
07/08GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of consolidated revenue of June 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gemtek Technology : To announce the 2022 2st quarter consolidated financial statement of the company after the resolution by the board of directors

08/04/2022 | 08:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/08/04 Time of announcement 20:43:21
Subject 
 To announce the 2022 2st quarter consolidated
financial statement of the company after the resolution
by the board of directors
Date of events 2022/08/04 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2022/08/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:2022/08/04
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2022/01/01~2022/06/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):11,665,536
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):1,091,036
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):98,594
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):286,380
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):216,086
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):120,084
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):0.31
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):24,313,816
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):10,544,937
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):13,446,841
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 12:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
08:48aGEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : The Board of Directors resolved to cancel treasury shares and Set the ..
PU
08:48aGEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : To announce the 2022 2st quarter consolidated financial statement of t..
PU
07/08GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of consolidated revenue of June 2022
PU
07/08Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Revenue Results for the Month and Year..
CI
07/04GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/20GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the company's 10th treasury share repurchase result at..
PU
06/20Tranche Update on Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on April ..
CI
06/17GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends for Gemt..
PU
06/17Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable on July 28, 2022
CI
06/17Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on April 20, 2022, has expired w..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25 934 M 865 M 865 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11 568 M 386 M 386 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,30 TWD
Average target price 30,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
Managers and Directors
Hung Wen Chen Chairman & General Manager
Chih Hung Lin Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Fu Ming Yeh Chief Technology Officer
Tien Chin Lin Chief Operating Officer
Yaw Geng Chua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.29%386
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-2.69%4 706
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-7.64%1 879
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-26.55%1 871
EXTREME NETWORKS, INC.-13.06%1 764
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-2.75%911