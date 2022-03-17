Log in
    4906   TW0004906003

GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(4906)
  Report
Gemtek technology : Board of Directors approved the convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

03/17/2022 | 10:21am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY Co.,Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/17 Time of announcement 22:11:42
Subject 
 Gemtek technology Board of Directors approved the
convening of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/03/17 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/17
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/06/09
3.Shareholders meeting location:
Chung Hwa Park Recreation Center Conference Room(located at No.79, Ln. 1,
Dazhi Rd., Hukou Township, Hsinchu County, Taiwan R.O.C.)
4.Shareholders meeting will be held by means of (physical shareholders
 meeting/ visual communication assisted shareholders meeting /
visual communication shareholders meeting):physical shareholders meeting
5.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
(I)  To report the business of 2021
(II) Audit Committee's review report
(III)To report 2021 earnings distribution
(IV) To report 2021 employees' profit sharing and directors' compensation
(XV)  Draw up〈sustainable development practical regulation〉report.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
(I) To Accept 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements
(II) To Accept 2021 Earnings Distribution
7.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:
(I)  To revise the Articles of Incorporation
(II) To revise the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets
8.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:
Fully re-election of board member, including independent board member.
9.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:
Discussion of removal of the non-competition restrictions of new board
member.
10.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:None.
11.Book closure starting date:2022/04/11
12.Book closure ending date:2022/06/09
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
In accordance with Article 172-1 and 192-1 of the Company Act, our company
accept the nomination of board member and independent board member from the
shareholder whose share is over 1%. The acceptance period starts from 1ST
April 2022 to 11ST April 2022. Proposal acceptance office and nomination
reception office are at our company which address is 15-1, Zhonghua Road,
Hsinchu Industrial Park, Hukou, Hsinchu, Taiwan 30352.

Disclaimer

GemTek Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 14:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 22 855 M 802 M 802 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 910 M 383 M 383 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Gemtek Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,95 TWD
Average target price 30,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target 5,35%
Managers and Directors
Hung Wen Chen Chairman & General Manager
Chih Hung Lin Deputy GM, Head-Finance & Accounting
Fu Ming Yeh Chief Technology Officer
Tien Chin Lin Chief Operating Officer
Yaw Geng Chua Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEMTEK TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.37%372
ACCTON TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-15.58%4 295
FUJIAN STAR-NET COMMUNICATION CO., LTD.-4.71%2 063
WILLFAR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.99%1 681
ARCADYAN TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-10.98%862
SERCOMM CORPORATION0.53%678