Avast Continues Expansion of its Avast One Family of Products Adding Personalized, Modular Cyber Safety

The new Avast One Silver allows people to add advanced security, privacy, or performance features to suit their personal preferences or needs

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avast, a leader in digital security and privacy and brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), today released a new product tier to the award-winning Avast One suite: Avast One Silver. The new offering takes a modular approach to cyber security, allowing people to tailor their coverage based upon their needs, personal preferences, or risk profiles.

The Avast One family of products now includes four tiers of online protection and performance: Avast One Basic, Avast One Silver, Avast One Gold, and Avast One Platinum. Avast One Silver bridges the gap between the free, basic level of protection and the premium tiers which offer more comprehensive capabilities, including Identity Protection.

"The Avast One service has matured significantly over the years to ensure the needs that people require to feel safe and confident online are met," said Leena Elias, Chief Product Officer at Gen. "With the addition of Avast One Silver to the Avast One family of products, people now have the choice to add more of what they may want in a cyber security solution tailored to their needs and online habits. Personalization is an important step in people being able to take an active role in staying cyber safe as people's lives continue to be more and more online."

In addition to the free security, privacy, and performance tools available in Avast One Basic, Avast One Silver offers modules of advanced features from Avast One Gold, giving people a stronger and more adaptable experience. Consumers can choose to upgrade to the advanced online Protection, Privacy, and Performance modules. Key features available in each module include:

Protection

Email Guardian: A scam protection feature that scans and flags emails as safe or suspicious before they arrive in people's inboxes, regardless of where they login or the device used.

Web Hijack Guard: Helps to avoid fake e-shops, dangerous websites and phishing scams that attempt to steal credit card and banking details.

Privacy

Unlimited Virtual Private Network (VPN): A no-data limit VPN that secures internet connections to ensure online activities can't be spied on.

Private Mode: Activates a private browsing session in one click, combining VPN and Tracking Prevention for improved online privacy.

Performance

Driver Updater: Automatically checks for new compatible drivers, delivers alerts when updates are available and installs them from one place in just a few clicks.

Software Updater: Automatically finds and installs software updates for the most popular apps, all in one place.

Following its debut in 2021, Avast One has introduced major feature updates to its family of products on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS platforms. These updates include Email Guardian to address the increased volume and sophistication of scams and phishing attempts targeting consumers, Privacy Advisor, a step-by-step guide to adjust and improve privacy settings for online accounts, and Bank Mode, which creates an isolated virtual desktop for more secure banking and online payments. In 2023, comprehensive identity monitoring, protection and restoration was added with the launch of Avast One Platinum.

Avast One Silver is available now in the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, and Austria, and is compatible with Windows, iOS, and Android platforms*. The Individual plan with one module covering three devices costs $35.88 for the first year, and the Family plan with one module covering 30 devices costs $59.88 for the first year. For more information, please visit https://www.avast.com/avast-one.

*Feature availability varies depending on the platform.

About Avast

Avast is a global digital security and privacy brand of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom through its family of trusted consumer brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock, Avira, AVG, ReputationDefender and CCleaner. With hundreds of million users online, Avast protects people from threats on the internet and the evolving IoT threat landscape. Avast's threat detection network is among the most advanced in the world, using machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are top-ranked and certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, SE Labs and others. Visit: www.avast.com.

