AUGUST 01, 2024 / 9:00PM, GEN.OQ - Q1 2025 Gen Digital Inc Earnings Call

Vincent Pilette - Gen Digital Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Yes. Thanks for your question. This is Vincent. And I'll take that answer. So just as a context, for those who were not here 18 months ago, when we merge with Avast, our retention rate on an aggregated basis for all the brands and the new gen co was around 75%.

And we identified about 5 points overall improvement that would drive all the way to our target 80% of retention rate for gen. A big portion of that improvement was Avast. Avast itself was around 65% retention, and we thought we could bring that business to a 75% retention rate overall.

And so initially, yes, we had a few low hanging fruit, as you know, or as you remember, the Norton LifeLock combined was a retention rate closer to 85%. And we had a lot of good practices around the whole customer journey, breaking it down by the different experiences as customer would have and trying to get the best optimal output for dose. We applied those expertise and practices to the entire portfolio and improve for Gen a first 2 points from 75% to 77%.

And then we said that the remaining will be over the next few quarters, maybe next couple of years as we really roll out the new gen stack. So this quarter, we reached 78% with actually and Avast record retention rate of 72%, but also improve a lot of retention rate to a record level as well.

And I think you see here two -- the benefit of two dynamic. The first one is the rollout of the new gen stock. We see much more aligned to a suite with high engagement in app communications and that engagement and the ability to demonstrate the value to the customers has led to improved retention rate.

And then the second component to this is the work we've done and the work we are doing in breaking down the journey of the customers through our cyber safety cycles and really providing the right value at the right time using some of the AI and data analytics that we have built.

Then we're going to continue to roll those two, the new gen stock migration towards a suite approach on one side and then to build up of new features. And AI have enabled communications into that suites.

Dan Bergstrom - RBC Capital Markets Wealth Management - Analyst

That's very impressive. And then you called out cross-sell a number of times in the prepared remarks, and it is one of those five or five drivers through Investor Day. How should we think about cross-sell in the context of maybe what you've accomplished so far using, let's say, Avast as a template this time? And then what could still be done here on Norton, LifeLock from a cross-sell perspective?

Vincent Pilette - Gen Digital Inc - Chief Executive Officer, Director

Yes. So as we discussed six, eight months ago now, and that is there, right, we say one of the five drivers was to increase the cross-sell and basically behind that. it basically means moving customers that have entered cyber safety from a point product to a broader comprehensive cyber safety privacy and some of the identity features have been a very strong cross-sell this quarter.

Before that, it was really about taking the products from the Avast portfolio that was more point products specifically and cross-selling into the Norton base and using their practice of cross-selling, if you want, again, at the right time and using as much as we can, data scientists to deliver the right message at the right time. I think we've seen a trend of moving more and more towards that either total comprehensive cyber safety or towards more that privacy identity angle -- and we'll see -- you'll see us continue to develop that.

We have more room into Norton where we've made progress, but it will be a three-year road map, as you know. And then we still have a lot of room and what you did mention, which is the upsell, which is the migration towards the overall suite.

