Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst

Natalie, maybe just to start with you. I think the guide for fiscal '25, we said 3% to 5% bookings growth, great to see. I think that implies a little bit of a pickup in bookings growth compared to fiscal '24. So do you just maybe have a general rule of thumb on how much of that can be driven by subscribers or ARPUs? Is it a mix of growth? How do you sort of think about that growth formula for next year?

Natalie Marie Derse - Gen Digital Inc. - EVP, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Saket, good to hear from you. Yes, the bookings of 3% to 5% as we look into 2025, we're super excited about. But nothing's really changed from what we talked to you guys about back in November at AID. It's going to be a mix of our 5 for 5 growth strategy. And those levers are going to be all equally important, but scaling it at a different pace and different magnitude.

As we kick off '25 and continue down that 3-year journey, I'll just give you a bit of color. So we're committed to driving the acquisition of new customers in a healthy ROI way. We'll continue to stay committed to that. Of course, our aspiration is to drive new customer acquisition growth. Quarter in, quarter out, the absolute number of customer acquisition will vary, but we definitely stay steadfast and committed to investing our marketing dollars doing that in a healthy way and doing that very, very diverse geographically and across brands.

And then the other levers that are going to drive the installed base in both in scale and quantity as well as scale and value is cross-sell and upsell. Cross-sell, I mean being able to close the year for fiscal year '24 and approaching 20% penetration of cross-sell is something that we're very, very proud of and is significant progress even over the last 2 quarters. So you guys should look at those as real, real proof points, measured proof points that we will continue to successfully drive cross-sell and therefore, increase the engagement with our existing customers.

Now pepper in our prioritized growth lever in upsell. And what we mean by that is getting more and more of our customers, both new and existing, in higher-tiered,higher-valued Norton 360 membership offerings. And so the mix of those 2, of course, is going to drive our bookings. It's going to, therefore, drive our revenue growth in a scaling manner and then will, in turn, drive higher rates of retention across the brands. Higher engaged customers, we see notable higher retention rates. And so at the end of the day, I would say the combination of all those things are what we call the flywheel. And let's not forget the partner business.

The partner business drives broader awareness. It's our competitive differentiator, and it's a diversification of our acquisition in a scaling revenue contributor way. And so we will continue to invest behind the diversification of our partner channels with our world-class sales teams and really have all 5 of those levers come together. You're going to start to see those all come through in fiscal year '25.

Yes, at varying pace and magnitude throughout the year, and we will build throughout the year. As you can assume when we talk about retention rates, it's the annual retention rate of the customers. So as we bring in more and more cross-sells when we increase our coverage of our membership tier offerings, those are all going to scale throughout the year, which is why you should expect the bookings to scale throughout the year as well.

Saket Kalia - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst

Got it. Got it. That's super helpful. And maybe that's a good segue into the follow-up for you, Vincent. I think you said we expanded retention rates on the Avast customer base by more than 2 points since the deal, which has been great to see. How are you may be thinking about that retention rate for next year? And maybe relatedly, is it the same blocking and tackling that's going to just continue to lift that retention rate higher as the years go on? Or are there other sort of parts to the playbook around improving that retention rate for Avast?

Vincent Pilette - Gen Digital Inc. - CEO & Director

Yes. Let me take that one on. So just to rattle a few numbers to put everybody on the same page. When we closed the merger 18 months ago, our aggregated retention rates for the full portfolio was around 75% retention as we mentioned. You remember at the NortonLifeLock combined business, we're around 84% and Avast was around 65%, 66%.

