Q4 FY24 Earnings
May 9, 2024
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains statements which may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as "expect," "will," "continue," or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the statements relating to our long-term targets (including those related to Debt/EBITDA Net Leverage), Q4 FY24 and Fiscal Year 24 Non-GAAP guidance and go- forward capital structure, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this presentation. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, those related to: projections of our future financial performance; anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and in our industries; the consummation of or anticipated impacts of acquisitions (including our ability to achieve synergies and associated cost savings from the merger with Avast), divestitures, restructurings, stock repurchases, financings, debt repayments and investment activities; difficulties in executing the operating model for the consumer Cyber Safety business; lower than anticipated returns from our investments in direct customer acquisition; difficulties in retaining our existing customers and converting existing non-paying customers to paying customers; difficulties and delays in reducing run rate expenses and monetizing underutilized assets; the successful development of new products and upgrades and the degree to which these new products and upgrades gain market acceptance; our ability to maintain our customer and partner relationships; the anticipated growth of certain market segments; fluctuations and volatility in our stock price; our ability to successfully execute strategic plans; the vulnerability of our solutions, systems, websites and data to intentional disruption by third parties; changes to existing accounting pronouncements or taxation rules or practices; and general business and macroeconomic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, including economic recessions, the impact of inflation, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the Risk Factors sections of our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10- Q. We encourage you to read those sections carefully. There may also be other factors that have not been anticipated or that are not described in our periodic filings with the SEC, generally because we did not believe them to be significant at the time, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our projections and expectations. All forward-looking statements should be evaluated with the understanding of their inherent uncertainty. We assume no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.
Purpose
Powering Digital Freedom
Mission
We create technology solutions for people to take full advantage of the digital world, safely, privately, and confidently - so together, we can build a better tomorrow.
Business &
Portfolio
Highlights
FY24 Snapshot
Core Cyber Safety Metrics
Revenue $3.8B+, +15% CC Op Margin 58%, +340 bps EPS $1.96, +11% CC
$3.9B
65M+
39M+
~$300M
Total Bookings
Total Paid
Direct Customers
Annual Cost Synergies
+3% Cyber Safety Y/Y
Customers
+0.9M net Y/Y
achieved in 18 months
77.5%
$7.25
3.4x
Direct Retention
Direct Monthly ARPU
Net Leverage
+250 bps since Merger
+$0.15 Y/Y (+$0.20 CC)
Down 0.5x since Merger
Note: Revenue, operating margin, and EPS are presented as non-GAAP. Direct monthly ARPU reflects 12 months ended March 29, 2024.
See appendix for reconciliation of financial measures from GAAP to non-GAAP.
25+
Product Awards
and recognition
Anti-Scam
Leadership
Download today: https://Genie.AI
Norton + AI:
- Scam Detection at your fingertips
- Simply take a screenshot of your text or email and share it with Genie
- Proprietary AI that delivers results in seconds
- Powered by Norton - Advice you can trust
1M+ App Downloads 4.7
to date
App Rating (out of 5)
99%
Efficacy
iOS App Store
Protection
Privacy
Performance
Device Security
Unlimited VPN
Driver Updater
Online Safety
Private Mode
Software Updater
Launched in the US, UK, Canada, France, Germany, Australia, Switzerland, and Austria For more information, please visit https://www.avast.com/avast-one.
2023 INVESTOR
Avast One Silver
Personalized, Modular Cyber Safety Membership
The new Avast One Silver allows people to add advanced security, privacy, or performance features to suit their personal preferences or needs
Continued progress of providing integrated all-in-onememberships across our brands to support customer demands
Our AI-enhanced roadmap for personalized Cyber Safety
AI-driven bias protection
Personalized
deepfake &
Digital footprint
misinformation
management
& reputation
Safe payments
management
Identity verification
& financial
protection
Scam, fraud
Personalized risk
& digital trust
AI-enabled
detection & proactive
services
cybersecurity
and phishing
recommendations
protection
Today
Tomorrow
Next
NextGen Cyber Safety on Gen Stack
Trusted
Always On
Personalized
Empowering
Gen is enabling people to make the most of the digital world
- safely, privately and confidently
