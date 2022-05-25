Log in
    GNSS   US36872P1030

GENASYS INC.

(GNSS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/24 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.080 USD   -6.10%
Genasys Inc. Evacuation Management and Critical Communications Keeping California Residents Safe During Year-Round Fire Season

05/25/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Laguna Beach Emergency Operations Activates Genasys Integrated Mass Notification System to Deliver Evacuation Warnings During the Coastal Fire

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced that the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, and the City of Walnut Creek conducted a successful evacuation exercise in the Walnut Creek community of Rossmoor last week.

The exercise was designed to evaluate and improve evacuation procedures for residents of the Rossmoor community and test Contra Costa County’s Zonehaven digital evacuation system. Contra Costa is one of 19 California counties employing Zonehaven evacuation management software services.

"We train for and implement actual evacuations for various disaster scenarios in conjunction with our law enforcement partners," said Fire Chief Lewis Broschard, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District. "However, this evacuation drill, using our new digital evacuation tool, Zonehaven, and in an area presenting numerous challenges, was especially valuable for evacuations here and across the County."

Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. said, "By unifying planning, training, community engagement, fire modeling, real-time alerting, and risk management, Zonehaven provides first responders and public safety officials the only emergency management platform that reduces the time to conduct successful evacuations and orderly repopulations from hours to minutes."

In Laguna Beach, the city's Emergency Operations activated its Genasys Integrated Mass Notification System to alert residents and deliver evacuation warnings to one zone during the May 11 Coastal Fire that burned more than 20 homes.

"Genasys software and hardware systems now protect nearly 30% of California residents," Mr. Danforth said. "This year's destructive wildfires in Western and Midwestern states are driving demand for our vital multichannel solutions that help keep people safe during year-round fire seasons and other crisis situations."

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after crisis situations that threaten public or enterprise safety. The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), LRAD® long-range communication systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.


Investor Relations Contact
Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR
ir@genasys.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
