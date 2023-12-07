Genasys Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended September 30, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 6.54 million compared to USD 5.4 million a year ago. Revenue was USD 46.66 million compared to USD 54.04 million a year ago.

Net loss was USD 18.4 million compared to USD 16.21 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.5 compared to USD 0.44 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 0.5 compared to USD 0.44 a year ago.