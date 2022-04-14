Log in
Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call for May 9, 2022

04/14/2022 | 08:31am EDT
SAN DIEGO, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, 2022, after the market close on Monday, May 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss the fiscal second quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference call details:

Date: May 9, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)
International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/45175

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo- targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety and enterprise threats. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), ZonehavenTM emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.



Investor Relations Contact

Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR

ir@genasys.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
