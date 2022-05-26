Log in
    GNSS   US36872P1030

GENASYS INC.

(GNSS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/25 04:00:00 pm EDT
3.260 USD   +5.84%
08:31aGenasys Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference on June 8, 2022
GL
05/25Genasys Inc. Evacuation Management and Critical Communications Keeping California Residents Safe During Year-Round Fire Season
GL
05/19Genasys Secures $1.5 Million in Foreign Military Sales, International Defense Orders
MT
Genasys Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Invitational XII Investor Conference on June 8, 2022

05/26/2022 | 08:31am EDT
SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Dennis Klahn, CFO, will participate in the LD Micro Invitational XII Conference being held June 7 - 9, 2022 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California.

Management will host a group presentation on Wednesday, June 8th, from 10:00 - 10:25 a.m. Pacific time in TRACK 1 and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors the same day. A webcast of the Company’s presentation will be streamed live on June 8th starting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time at https://ldinv12.mysequire.com/.

For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XII and to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Genasys, please use the following link: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=82067.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations that threaten public or enterprise safety. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), LRAD® long-range communication systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR
ir@genasys.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,11 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Richard S. Danforth Chief Executive Officer
Dennis D. Klahn Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Richard H. Osgood Chairman
Laura M. Clague Independent Director
Scott L. Anchin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENASYS INC.-18.09%119
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED-33.40%2 193
BEIJING JETSEN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD-20.70%1 951
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-45.75%1 021
KMW INC.-24.42%977
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION-19.36%844