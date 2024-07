Genasys Inc. provides critical communications software solutions and hardware systems designed to alert, inform and protect communities and organizations. Its Genasys Protect unified platform collects information on developing and active emergency situations from a range of sensors and inputs and enables governments, businesses and organizations to deliver real-time, geo-targeted notifications and information to people in harm’s way before, during and after public safety and enterprise threats. Genasys Protective Communications Solutions have a diverse range of applications, including emergency warning and customizable mass notification for public safety, critical event management for enterprise companies, de-escalation for defense and law enforcement, as well as automatic detection of real-time threats like active shooters and severe weather. The Company has two segments: Hardware and Software. Its principal markets are North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.