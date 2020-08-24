Log in
Genasys™ Inc. to Present at LD Micro 500 Conference

08/24/2020 | 08:31am EDT

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc (NASDAQ: GNSS), a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that members of its executive management team are scheduled to participate in the LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference on September 1, 2020. In addition to presenting, management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference.

LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Presentation: 12:40 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36104

           
To schedule a one-on-one meeting time, contact Genasys Investor Relations at ir@genasys.com, or an LD Micro representative. The webcast presentation is also available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website using the Events and Presentations Webcast link.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) and unified critical communications platform includes NEWS (National Emergency Warning System), WSM (Workforce Safety Management), LRAD® voice broadcast systems, enterprise solutions and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries and in more than 450 U.S. cities in diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security and many more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara
Darrow Associates, Inc.
ir@genasys.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
