Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Gencell Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNCL   IL0011696890

GENCELL LTD

(GNCL)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-02
1.873 ILS   -6.21%
09/19Gencell Ltd(TASE:GNCL) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/14Gencell : The Company launch the EVOX™ an innovative system for EV charging
PU
09/13Gencell Ltd Launches Off-Grid Power Solution to Solve Range Anxiety for EV Drivers Anytime, Anywhere
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GenCell : has entered into a framework strategic cooperation agreement with Linde to offer hydrogen gas to Company's clients

11/06/2022 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on November 6 2022 (reference no.: 2022-01-133201) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

GenCell Ltd.

("The Company")

November 6, 2022

To

To

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Re.: Immediate Report

The Company is hereby honored to announce that on November 4th, 2022, it has entered into a framework strategic cooperation agreement with Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. ("Linde"), a certified Gas Company in the Territory of United States ("Cooperation Agreement"). According to the Cooperation Agreement, the parties wish to establish a strategic cooperation partnership under which Linde and the Company endeavor to formulate a tailormade Linde products and especially Hydrogen gas together with the GENCELL BOX™ ("Products"), supply plan to offer to Company's clients as part of an overall sales plan for the Products.

Within the framework of the Cooperation Agreement, the two companies will cooperate to ensure Linde products transportation and supply to the Products in the Company's clients sites throughout the United States, including replenishment of Linde products per Clients' demand, installation and connection of Linde products containers (cylinders and drums/tanks) to the Products. The Cooperation Agreement will provide commercial advantage to the Company in the US market.

In the Company's view, the cooperation with Linde may help the Company to offer a more comprehensive solution of its fuel cells to its existing and potential customers in the US market, which shall contribute to its sales efforts in United States market. This cooperation may help to advance the Company's business in accordance with the Company's goals and strategy as detailed the Company's

periodic report for 20211.

Please note that the above information and forecasts regarding the success of the Company to realize this opportunity and meet the goals of this collaboration is forward-looking information

1 The Periodic Report was published on 30 March 2022 (Reference No, 2022-01-032313) the abovementioned is hereby incorporated by reference

within the meaning of the term in the Securities Law, 1968. These assessments and forecasts may not be materialized in whole or in part or may be materialize differently than estimated. The Company's assessments and forecasts are based on the information currently in the hands of the Company regarding its activities, including activities which are not in the Company's control.

Sincerely,

Gencell Ltd.

Signed by:

Yossi Salomon, CFO

Disclaimer

Gencell Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2022 09:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENCELL LTD
09/19Gencell Ltd(TASE:GNCL) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/14Gencell : The Company launch the EVOX™ an innovative system for EV charging
PU
09/13Gencell Ltd Launches Off-Grid Power Solution to Solve Range Anxiety for EV Drivers Anyt..
CI
09/12Gencell : The Company has successfully completed the second phase of the Cooperation Agree..
PU
08/30GenCell Energy, Simtel and Vodafone deploy GenCell FOX™ field test at mobile site ..
CI
08/30Gencell Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 3..
CI
07/28Gencell Ltd Enters Strategic Partnership with Onec Group to Grow Presence in North Amer..
CI
06/02GenCell and E.V. Motors Pure Energy Deploy First Autonomous Hybrid Off-Grid EV Charging..
CI
06/02Gencell : Successfully completed the first phase of the Cooperation Agreement with E.V and..
PU
05/24Gencell Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5,54 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,1 M - -
Net cash 2021 45,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -47,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 56,5 M 57,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1 235x
EV / Sales 2021 50,8x
Nbr of Employees 145
Free-Float 59,7%
Chart GENCELL LTD
Duration : Period :
Gencell Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENCELL LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rami Reshef Chief Executive Officer
Vadam Yedidia Yaari President
Yossi Salomon Chief Financial Officer
Asher Levy Chairman
Gennadi Finkelshtain CTO, Director, VP-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENCELL LTD-82.33%57
PLUG POWER INC.-47.61%8 524
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC.-54.50%1 595
DOOSAN FUEL CELL CO., LTD.-35.31%1 443
FUELCELL ENERGY, INC.-40.19%1 261
CERES POWER HOLDINGS PLC-68.32%684