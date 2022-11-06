GenCell : has entered into a framework strategic cooperation agreement with Linde to offer hydrogen gas to Company's clients

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on November 6 2022 (reference no.: 2022-01-133201) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

GenCell Ltd.

("The Company")

November 6, 2022

Re.: Immediate Report

The Company is hereby honored to announce that on November 4th, 2022, it has entered into a framework strategic cooperation agreement with Linde Gas & Equipment Inc. ("Linde"), a certified Gas Company in the Territory of United States ("Cooperation Agreement"). According to the Cooperation Agreement, the parties wish to establish a strategic cooperation partnership under which Linde and the Company endeavor to formulate a tailormade Linde products and especially Hydrogen gas together with the GENCELL BOX™ ("Products"), supply plan to offer to Company's clients as part of an overall sales plan for the Products.

Within the framework of the Cooperation Agreement, the two companies will cooperate to ensure Linde products transportation and supply to the Products in the Company's clients sites throughout the United States, including replenishment of Linde products per Clients' demand, installation and connection of Linde products containers (cylinders and drums/tanks) to the Products. The Cooperation Agreement will provide commercial advantage to the Company in the US market.

In the Company's view, the cooperation with Linde may help the Company to offer a more comprehensive solution of its fuel cells to its existing and potential customers in the US market, which shall contribute to its sales efforts in United States market. This cooperation may help to advance the Company's business in accordance with the Company's goals and strategy as detailed the Company's

periodic report for 20211.

Please note that the above information and forecasts regarding the success of the Company to realize this opportunity and meet the goals of this collaboration is forward-looking information