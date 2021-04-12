Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the close of market trading.

What: First Quarter 2021 Conference Call When: Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the call:

Dial-in: 334-323-0501 or 800-700-1722; Passcode: 4187387. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 4187387 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.



About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of April 12, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, nine Ultramax and 14 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,368,000 dwt and an average age of 10.3 years.

