GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LIMITED

(GNK)
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces First Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

04/12/2021 | 12:22pm EDT
NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter of 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the close of market trading.

What:First Quarter 2021 Conference Call
  
When:Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  
Where:There are two ways to access the call:
  
 Dial-in: 334-323-0501 or 800-700-1722; Passcode: 4187387.
  
 Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
  
 For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com.  

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 4187387 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of April 12, 2021, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, nine Ultramax and 14 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,368,000 dwt and an average age of 10.3 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 M - -
Net income 2021 30,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,1x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,82 $
Last Close Price 10,86 $
Spread / Highest target 47,3%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John C. Wobensmith President, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Apostolos Zafolias Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Arthur L. Regan Chairman
Robert Hughes Chief Operating Officer
James G. Dolphin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LIMITED47.55%455
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.22.85%9 179
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%3 571
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-1.08%2 708
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.67.27%1 505
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.-4.18%1 428
