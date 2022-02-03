Log in
    GNK   MHY2685T1313

GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LIMITED

(GNK)
  Report
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited to Participate in Stifel 2022 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference

02/03/2022 | 05:05pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a dry bulk panel discussion at the Stifel 2022 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference on Tuesday, February 8 at 1:20 pm Eastern Time. Genco management will also participate in investor meetings held in conjunction with the conference.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We provide a full-service logistics solution to our customers utilizing our in-house commercial operating platform, as we transport key cargoes such as iron ore, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. We make capital expenditures from time to time in connection with vessel acquisitions. As of February 3, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, 15 Ultramax and 12 Supramax vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,636,000 dwt and an average age of 9.9 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 388 M - -
Net income 2021 175 M - -
Net Debt 2021 128 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,94x
Yield 2021 4,77%
Capitalization 678 M 678 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 960
Free-Float 81,7%
Managers and Directors
John C. Wobensmith President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Apostolos Zafolias Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
James G. Dolphin Chairman
Robert Hughes Chief Operating Officer
Basil G. Mavroleon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LIMITED1.06%678
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-20.70%21 482
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.15.83%8 085
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA0.30%2 432
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.4.72%2 425
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-3.69%2 157