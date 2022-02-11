Gencor Industries : RELEASES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K

GENCOR RELEASES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

February 11, 2022 (PRIME NEWSWIRE) - Gencor Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: GENC) (the "Company") announced today net revenues of $20.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $19.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 due to higher parts revenues. There were no revenues generated by the Blaw-Knox paver product line during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as the facility was not in production. Gross margins were 18.4% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to 15.7% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Due to the absence of revenues from Blaw-Knox in the quarter ended December 31, 2020, overall gross profit margins were negatively impacted by the unabsorbed manufacturing labor and overhead expenses.

Product engineering and development expenses increased $504,000 to $1,349,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to $845,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, due primarily to increased headcount and salaries related to the Blaw-Knox paver product line. Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses increased by $205,000 to $3,399,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in SG&A expenses was primarily due to a full quarter of SG&A wages and benefits related to Blaw-Knox employees.

The Company had an operating loss $(1,043,000) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to an operating loss of $(1,058,000) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The improved net revenues and gross profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were offset by increased operating expenses.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company had net non-operating income of $0.7 million compared to net non-operating income of $3.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, included $456,000 collected from a customer due to permitting delays. Included in net non-operating income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were net realized and unrealized gains on marketable securities of $0.4 million compared to $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The higher gains in fiscal 2021 were due to a stronger domestic stock market during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The effective income tax rate for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was 20.0%. Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $(0.3) million, or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

At December 31, 2021, the Company had $116.9 million of cash and marketable securities compared to $118.2 million at September 30, 2021. Net working capital was $154.9 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $155.4 million at September 30, 2021. The Company had no short-term or long-term debt outstanding at December 31, 2021.

The Company's backlog was $58.0 million at December 31, 2021 compared to $32.1 million at December 31, 2020.

Marc Elliott, Gencor's President, commented, "We began fiscal 2022 with a strong backlog due to increased customer demand and optimism of the $1.2 trillion Federal infrastructure bill. Sales inquiries continue to be elevated, giving us confidence that we should benefit from the incremental Federal highway funds for the next few years.

First quarter revenues of $20 million reflect a moderate increase from the prior year. We continue to manage through supply chain disruptions and logistic bottlenecks and hope that by the second half of the year many of these issues will have abated. Commodity and component inflation will also continue to be a challenge into fiscal 2022.

We are looking forward to exhibiting at the World of Asphalt show in March 2022 and we expect to generate significant interest based on positive market feedback from our loyal customers."

Gencor Industries is a diversified heavy machinery manufacturer for the production of highway construction materials and equipment and environmental control machinery and equipment used in a variety of applications.