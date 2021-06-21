Gencor Industries : (b). Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

(b). Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
David Air informed the Board of Directors of Gencor Industries, Inc. of his intention to retire as a Director effective June 30, 2021.
