    GENC   US3686781085

GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.

(GENC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gencor Industries : (b). Management Change/Compensation (Form 8-K)

06/21/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
(b). Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

David Air informed the Board of Directors of Gencor Industries, Inc. of his intention to retire as a Director effective June 30, 2021.

Disclaimer

Gencor Industries Inc. published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 17:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 77,4 M - -
Net income 2020 5,53 M - -
Net cash 2020 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 173 M 173 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 316
Free-Float 71,0%
Chart GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Technical analysis trends GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John E. Elliott Chief Executive Officer & Vice President
Marc G. Elliott President & Director
Eric E. Mellen Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Emanuel J. Elliott Chairman
David A. Air Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENCOR INDUSTRIES, INC.-3.74%173
SMC CORPORATION2.51%38 671
COGNEX CORPORATION-3.26%13 717
SHIMADZU CORPORATION3.37%11 077
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.11.94%9 323
RENISHAW PLC-9.29%5 247