Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Genedrive plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHP   GB00B1VKB244

GENEDRIVE PLC

(EHP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-12-29 am EST
10.90 GBX   +14.74%
05:00pGenedrive shareholders vote down pre-emption rights power
AN
12/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/23UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genedrive shareholders vote down pre-emption rights power

12/29/2022 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genedrive PLC - Manchester-based molecular diagnostics company - Reports that 21% of its shareholders voted against resolution 3 for the reappointment Tom Lindsay as a director at its annual general meeting on Thursday. 32% of its shareholders voted against resolution 5 for the reappointment of David Budd as a director, and 25% of shareholders voted against resolution 6 for the reappointment of Ian Gilham as a director. Adds that 25% of shareholders voted against resolution 10, to authorise the directors to allot equity securities in the capital.

Current stock price: 10.90 pence

12-month change: down 74%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GENEDRIVE PLC
05:00pGenedrive shareholders vote down pre-emption rights power
AN
12/28UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/23UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
12/22UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/21FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% After China Reports Covid Deaths
DJ
11/21Gilt Market's Medium Term Outlook Challenging, Barclays Says
DJ
11/21Genedrive shares slump as loss widens on lack of Covid-19 revenue
AN
11/21AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Real Good Food secures turnaround funds
AN
11/21FTSE 100 Falls as China Concerns Weigh; Compass Slides
DJ
11/21Earnings Flash (GDR.L) GENEDRIVE Reports FY22 Loss GBX-5.50
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,05 M 0,06 M 0,06 M
Net income 2022 -4,68 M -5,64 M -5,64 M
Net cash 2022 4,57 M 5,51 M 5,51 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,95 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 48,3x
EV / Sales 2022 237x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart GENEDRIVE PLC
Duration : Period :
genedrive plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEDRIVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Budd Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell John Shaw Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian David Gilham Non-Executive Chairman
Gino Miele Director-Research & Development
Tom Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENEDRIVE PLC-77.91%11
SARTORIUS AG-39.99%24 716
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-38.60%5 474
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.74.95%1 252
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-29.58%1 163
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-30.08%1 097