Genedrive shareholders vote down pre-emption rights power

Genedrive PLC - Manchester-based molecular diagnostics company - Reports that 21% of its shareholders voted against resolution 3 for the reappointment Tom Lindsay as a director at its annual general meeting on Thursday. 32% of its shareholders voted against resolution 5 for the reappointment of David Budd as a director, and 25% of shareholders voted against resolution 6 for the reappointment of Ian Gilham as a director. Adds that 25% of shareholders voted against resolution 10, to authorise the directors to allot equity securities in the capital.

Current stock price: 10.90 pence

12-month change: down 74%

By Abby Amoakuh, Alliance News reporter

