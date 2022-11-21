Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Genedrive plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHP   GB00B1VKB244

GENEDRIVE PLC

(EHP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:26 2022-11-21 am EST
10.34 GBX   -18.94%
07:20aGenedrive shares slump as loss widens on lack of Covid-19 revenue
AN
06:16aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Real Good Food secures turnaround funds
AN
04:21aFTSE 100 Falls as China Concerns Weigh; Compass Slides
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genedrive shares slump as loss widens on lack of Covid-19 revenue

11/21/2022 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Genedrive PLC on Monday reported a substantially widened pretax loss as revenue slumped due to a lack of Covid-19 revenue.

Shares in the molecular diagnostics company fell 19% to 10.36 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

In the year that ended June 30, Genedrive's pretax loss widened to GBP5.6 million from GBP1.9 million last year.

Genedrive's revenue dropped to GBP49,000 from GBP687,000 last year. Genedrive said its revenue was "adversely impacted" by the absence of Covid-19 revenue.

The company noted that it "refocussed" its resource on developing Covid-19 tests as diagnostics needs "changed almost overnight."

However, it noted that Covid testing following the summer months has not increased in the UK or internationally.

Despite the results, Chief Executive Officer David Budd said: "Market development and engagement is positive and growing, as we have unique products with a positive health economic and clinical outcome."

Looking forward, Genedrive said its Antibiotic Induced Hearing Loss test has been deployed first to Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, a "cornerstone installation" which will act as a reference site to other NHS trusts.

The AIHL test has been selected to be fast-tracked via the National Institute of Clinical Excellence's Early Value Assessment Programme. It expects NICE evaluation to be "the catalyst to springboard our AIHL test into national commissioning by the NHS."

Genedrive said it has also commenced the process for Food & Drug Administration approval of its Genedrive AIHL test.

By Chris Dorrell; chrisdorrell@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GENEDRIVE PLC
07:20aGenedrive shares slump as loss widens on lack of Covid-19 revenue
AN
06:16aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Real Good Food secures turnaround funds
AN
04:21aFTSE 100 Falls as China Concerns Weigh; Compass Slides
DJ
02:02aEarnings Flash (GDR.L) GENEDRIVE Reports FY22 Revenue GBP49,000
MT
02:02aEarnings Flash (GDR.L) GENEDRIVE Reports FY22 Loss GBX-5.50
MT
02:00aGenedrive plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
11/18UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/17UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 13,2 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 15,7%
Capitalization 11,8 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart GENEDRIVE PLC
Duration : Period :
genedrive plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEDRIVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,13
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
David Budd Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Russell John Shaw Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian David Gilham Non-Executive Chairman
Gino Miele Director-Research & Development
Tom Lindsay Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENEDRIVE PLC-70.35%14
SARTORIUS AG-36.61%24 912
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-34.51%5 838
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-30.23%1 138
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-25.98%1 133
SHANGHAI AOHUA PHOTOELECTRICITY ENDOSCOPE CO., LTD.55.94%1 103