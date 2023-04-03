Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. GeneDx Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WGS   US81663L1017

GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP.

(WGS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-31 pm EDT
0.3650 USD   +14.89%
08:32aGeneDx Appoints Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, as General Counsel
GL
08:32aGeneDx Appoints Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, as General Counsel
GL
03/27Certain Class A Common Stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 27-MAR-2023.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeneDx Appoints Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, as General Counsel

04/03/2023 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STAMFORD, Conn., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that Devin K. Schaffer has been appointed General Counsel, effective April 24, 2023. As a member of the executive leadership team, Devin will report directly to Katherine Stueland, President and CEO, and will be responsible for all legal, compliance, and regulatory activities for GeneDx.

“We’re so happy to have Devin join the team. He is a deeply experienced healthcare legal executive and a natural leader, with a proven track record of bringing people together to solve complex problems in a patient-centric way,” said Stueland. “As we grow and scale our testing and data businesses while raising awareness of our brand and mission, I’m excited for the opportunity to work with him as we shape the future of GeneDx.”

Devin has 15 years of legal experience and has held multiple leadership positions including his most recent role as Vice President and Associate General Counsel at Cardinal Health, a global integrated healthcare services and products company. In this role, he successfully led the company’s legal department responsible for corporate governance, securities, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, risk management, shareholder engagement, labor and employment, and bankruptcy. He also served as an advisor for Cardinal Health’s Human Resources/Compensation and Governance and Sustainability Committees and advised the Executive Committee and Board of Directors on strategic transactions.

“As General Counsel, I look forward to helping GeneDx reach its greatest potential and execute on its clear and focused growth strategy,” said Devin Schaffer. “The standard-of-care for hard-to-diagnose diseases is shifting, and I’m excited to join the company and a group of leaders who are well-respected and trusted in the industry.”

Before joining Cardinal Health, Devin held previous roles as a Private Equity Associate at Jones Day and an Associate at Ice Miller, LLP. Devin received his bachelor’s degree from Indiana University and later his master’s degree in business administration from Indiana University, Kelley School of Business. Devin also received his J.D. from Indiana University, where he was Managing Editor of the Indiana Law Journal. Devin is an Advisory Board Member for the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance established at the University of Delaware in 2000. It is one of the longest-standing corporate governance centers in academia and the first and only corporate governance center in the State of Delaware, the legal home for a majority of the nation’s public corporations.

About GeneDx  
GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) delivers personalized and actionable health insights to inform diagnosis, direct treatment and improve drug discovery. The company is uniquely positioned to accelerate the use of genomic and large-scale clinical information to enable precision medicine as the standard of care. GeneDx is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by one of the world’s largest, rare disease data sets. For more information, please visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedInFacebook, and Instagram.

Media contact  
Maurissa Messier
Press@genedx.com 

Investor contact 
Tricia Truehart 
Investors@genedx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5acf0bc2-053c-41a8-a0dd-44eda1deb7e5


Primary Logo

Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, General Counsel, GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic and clinical insights, today announced that Devin K. Schaffer has been appointed General Counsel, effective April 24, 2023. As a member of the executive leadership team, Devin will report directly to Katherine Stueland, President and CEO, and will be responsible for all legal, compliance, and regulatory activities for GeneDx.

© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP.
08:32aGeneDx Appoints Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, as General Counsel
GL
08:32aGeneDx Appoints Devin K. Schaffer, J.D., M.B.A, as General Counsel
GL
03/27Certain Class A Common Stock of GeneDx Holdings Corp. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreemen..
CI
03/20GeneDx Announces Progress on GUARDIAN Study and Promise of Early Genomic Testing to End..
GL
03/20GeneDx Announces Progress on GUARDIAN Study and Promise of Early Genomic Testing to End..
GL
03/20GeneDx Holdings Corp. Announces Progress on Guardian Study and Promise of Early Genomic..
CI
03/16Genedx : 4Q 2022 Earnings Deck
PU
03/16GeneDx Presents New Data at ACMG Demonstrating the Benefits of Exome Sequencing Over Ch..
GL
03/16GeneDx Presents New Data at ACMG Demonstrating the Benefits of Exome Sequencing Over Ch..
GL
03/15BTIG Cuts GeneDx Holdings' Price Target to $1.25 From $2, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 209 M - -
Net income 2023 -227 M - -
Net cash 2023 198 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -1,30x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 291 M 291 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
EV / Sales 2024 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
GeneDx Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,37 $
Average target price 1,44 $
Spread / Average Target 294%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Katherine A. Stueland Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Feeley Chief Financial Officer & Senior VP-Operations
Jason Ryan Executive Chairman
Chen Rong Chief Health Informatics Officer
Gustavo Stolovitzky Chief Science Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENEDX HOLDINGS CORP.0.00%291
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-7.77%175 984
MEDTRONIC PLC3.73%107 259
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.66%70 277
DEXCOM, INC.2.60%44 894
HOYA CORPORATION14.60%38 905
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer