Genel Energy : Trading and operations update

19 January 2021

Genel Energy plc

Trading and operations update

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update in advance of the Company's full-year 2020 results, which are scheduled for release on 18 March 2021. The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review.

Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"Executing our strategy in 2020 through delivering low-cost production, paying a material dividend, and retaining our financial strength in order to invest in growth has helped lay the foundations for year on year production increases in this year and the years ahead. Bringing Sarta to production in 2020 despite the challenges of COVID-19 now means that we are generating revenues from our fourth field as we rapidly move to further appraise its huge reserve potential.

The successful early refinancing provides us with the liquidity and financial certainty to continue prudently investing in growth while retaining a robust balance sheet and delivering returns to shareholders. We expect to drill 12 wells across the portfolio this year. These wells have the potential to add incremental low-cost and cash generative production at the Tawke PSC, add and convert contingent resources to reserves and add production at Sarta, and open up a new field at Qara Dagh. With numerous catalysts in the year and a more promising external environment than 2020, Genel is looking confidently ahead to 2021."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

$173 million of cash proceeds were received in 2020 (2019: $317 million)

Capital expenditure of $109 million (2019: $161 million), with spending reduced appropriately to reflect the external environment, yet ensuring continuing growth

Free cash outflow of $5 million in 2020, pre dividend payment (2019: $99 million free cash inflow), comparison impacted by:

o Lower oil price ($42/bbl in 2020, compared to $64/bbl in 2019)

o Non-payment of $121 million relating to oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 o Suspension of override payments with a cashflow impact totalling $38 million in 2020

Lower oil price ($42/bbl in 2020, compared to $64/bbl in 2019) Non-payment of $121 million relating to oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 Suspension of override payments with a cashflow impact totalling $38 million in 2020 The low-production cost per barrel of $2.8/bbl in 2020 helped deliver asset level cash generation of $74 million in the year

low-production cost per barrel of $2.8/bbl in 2020 helped deliver asset level cash generation of $74 million in the year Dividends of $55 million paid in 2020, of which $14 million relates to the 2019 interim dividend paid in January 2020

Cash of $354 million at 31 December 2020 ($377 million at 31 December 2019), net cash of $10 million

o Following the call of the outstanding bond with a maturity date in December 2022, settled on 8 January 2021, Genel had cash of $273 million and debt of $267 million, a net cash position of $6 million

o Genel currently retains $20 million of the 2025 bond, to reduce interest cost and increase future optionality

OPERATING PERFORMANCE