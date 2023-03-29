Altitude Group director sells and major holder buys

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Altitude Group PLC - Sheffield, England-based marketplace for promotional products industry - Non-Executive Director Martin Varley sells 1.2 million shares at 46.0p, worth GBP552,000, on Tuesday. Major shareholder Simon Taylor buys 1.2 million shares. Varley now has 10.1 million shares, a 14.2% stake and Taylor has 9.5 million, a 13.4% holding. Altitude Group shares rose by 16% on Tuesday after it said it signed a number of contracts with a combined gross revenue value of USD30 million.

Genel Energy PLC - oil producer in Kurdistan region of Iraq - Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz AS buys 236,911 shares, mostly at GBP1.17, worth GBP275,467, on Monday and Tuesday. Genel Non-Executive Director Umit Tolga Bilgin is vice chair of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd - invests in digital infrastructure for communications and the internet - Chair Steven Marshall buys 300,000 shares at average 82.95p, worth GBP248,850. Doesn't say when purchase took place. Marshall now owns 4.3 million shares.

MJ Gleeson PLC - Sheffield, England-based housebuilder and land investor - Chief Executive Officer Graham Prothero and wife Miranda Prothero buy 35,639 shares at 402.50p, worth GBP143,447, on Tuesday. The purchase is their only holding.

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - healthcare-focused real estate investment trust - Non-Executive Director Simon Laffin buys 100,000 shares at 91.6p, worth GBP91,600, on Tuesday. The purchase is his only holding, having joined the board at the start of 2023 as the chair designate.

BioPharma Credit PLC - Exeter-based life sciences debt investor - Director Sapna Shah buys 62,542 shares at USD0.97, worth USD60,619, on Monday.

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

