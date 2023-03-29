Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Genel Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY PLC

(GENL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:42:45 2023-03-29 am EDT
113.10 GBX   -4.15%
10:32aAltitude Group director sells and major holder buys
AN
05:42aGenel Energy notes oil operator starts shutdown of oil fields in Iraq
AN
03/27Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Altitude Group director sells and major holder buys

03/29/2023 | 10:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Altitude Group PLC - Sheffield, England-based marketplace for promotional products industry - Non-Executive Director Martin Varley sells 1.2 million shares at 46.0p, worth GBP552,000, on Tuesday. Major shareholder Simon Taylor buys 1.2 million shares. Varley now has 10.1 million shares, a 14.2% stake and Taylor has 9.5 million, a 13.4% holding. Altitude Group shares rose by 16% on Tuesday after it said it signed a number of contracts with a combined gross revenue value of USD30 million.

----------

Genel Energy PLC - oil producer in Kurdistan region of Iraq - Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz AS buys 236,911 shares, mostly at GBP1.17, worth GBP275,467, on Monday and Tuesday. Genel Non-Executive Director Umit Tolga Bilgin is vice chair of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz.

----------

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Ltd - invests in digital infrastructure for communications and the internet - Chair Steven Marshall buys 300,000 shares at average 82.95p, worth GBP248,850. Doesn't say when purchase took place. Marshall now owns 4.3 million shares.

----------

MJ Gleeson PLC - Sheffield, England-based housebuilder and land investor - Chief Executive Officer Graham Prothero and wife Miranda Prothero buy 35,639 shares at 402.50p, worth GBP143,447, on Tuesday. The purchase is their only holding.

----------

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC - healthcare-focused real estate investment trust - Non-Executive Director Simon Laffin buys 100,000 shares at 91.6p, worth GBP91,600, on Tuesday. The purchase is his only holding, having joined the board at the start of 2023 as the chair designate.

----------

BioPharma Credit PLC - Exeter-based life sciences debt investor - Director Sapna Shah buys 62,542 shares at USD0.97, worth USD60,619, on Monday.

----------

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTITUDE GROUP PLC 4.13% 47.9 Delayed Quote.43.75%
BIOPHARMA CREDIT PLC 0.57% 0.9755 Delayed Quote.2.11%
BRENT OIL 0.62% 78.94 Delayed Quote.-9.58%
CORDIANT DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED -1.34% 80.9 Delayed Quote.-2.84%
GENEL ENERGY PLC -4.07% 113.2 Delayed Quote.-5.30%
IMPACT HEALTHCARE REIT PLC -0.34% 90.3938 Delayed Quote.-13.62%
MJ GLEESON PLC 4.15% 408.28 Delayed Quote.13.95%
WTI 0.66% 74.33 Delayed Quote.-9.29%
All news about GENEL ENERGY PLC
10:32aAltitude Group director sells and major holder buys
AN
05:42aGenel Energy notes oil operator starts shutdown of oil fields in Iraq
AN
03/27Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports
RE
03/27Iraqi Kurdistan region's oil output at risk after Turkey halts pipeline exports
RE
03/27Gulf Keystone and Genel face Iraq-Turkey pipeline closure
AN
03/27Stocks rise as SVB asset purchase boosts sentiment
AN
03/27Turkey requests Iraq-Turkey pipeline shutdown, regional oil cos sink
RE
03/27Banks help UK stocks start the week on a strong footing
RE
03/27Iraq-Turkey pipeline shutdown on Turkish government orders
RE
03/24HSBC raises St James's Place to 'buy'
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENEL ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 447 M - -
Net income 2022 190 M - -
Net cash 2022 237 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,12x
Yield 2022 12,4%
Capitalization 407 M 407 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 16,6%
Chart GENEL ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Genel Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEL ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,46 $
Average target price 2,24 $
Spread / Average Target 54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Weir Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luke Nicholas Clements Chief Financial Officer
David McManus Chairman
Mike Adams Technical Director
Michael Cathel Fallon Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENEL ENERGY PLC-5.30%407
CHEVRON CORPORATION-11.14%304 095
CONOCOPHILLIPS-17.01%119 355
CNOOC LIMITED14.83%69 442
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-14.75%64 891
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-2.74%59 023
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer