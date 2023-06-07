Company associated with Genel Energy director buys shares

Genel Energy PLC - Kurdistan-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz AS buys 630,000 shares at GBP1.20 each for a total of GBP756,000 on Monday. Genel Non-Executive Director Umit Tolga Bilgin is vice-chair of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz AS.

Current stock price: 117.18 pence each, up 0.7% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 30%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

