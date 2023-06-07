Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Genel Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY PLC

(GENL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:38:25 2023-06-07 am EDT
117.20 GBX   +0.69%
Company associated with Genel Energy director buys shares

06/07/2023 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genel Energy PLC - Kurdistan-focused oil and gas exploration and production company - Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz AS buys 630,000 shares at GBP1.20 each for a total of GBP756,000 on Monday. Genel Non-Executive Director Umit Tolga Bilgin is vice-chair of Bilgin Grup Dogalgaz AS.

Current stock price: 117.18 pence each, up 0.7% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 30%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.80% 76.77 Delayed Quote.-11.48%
GENEL ENERGY PLC 0.67% 117.1849 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
WTI 1.03% 72.388 Delayed Quote.-10.54%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 170 M - -
Net income 2023 9,70 M - -
Net cash 2023 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,3x
Yield 2023 13,5%
Capitalization 403 M 403 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 33,1%
Chart GENEL ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Genel Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEL ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,44 $
Average target price 2,16 $
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Weir Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luke Nicholas Clements Chief Financial Officer
David McManus Chairman
Mike Adams Technical Director
Michael Cathel Fallon Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENEL ENERGY PLC-6.58%403
CHEVRON CORPORATION-12.03%295 167
CONOCOPHILLIPS-12.23%123 353
CNOOC LIMITED22.44%77 003
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-12.65%65 978
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-0.96%61 188
