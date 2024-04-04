GENEL ENERGY PLC

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

THE NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ('AGM') OF GENEL ENERGY PLC (THE 'COMPANY') TO BE HELD AT 11.00AM ON THURSDAY, 9 MAY 2024 AT LINKLATERS LLP, ONE SILK STREET, LONDON, EC2Y 8HQ, UK IS CONTAINED WITHIN THIS DOCUMENT.

IF YOU ARE A HOLDER OF ORDINARY SHARES, PLEASE COMPLETE AND SUBMIT A FORM OF PROXY IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INSTRUCTIONS PRINTED THEREON, WHETHER OR NOT YOU PROPOSE TO ATTEND THE AGM. THE FORM OF PROXY MUST BE RECEIVED NO LATER THAN 11.00AM ON TUESDAY, 7 MAY 2024.

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION.

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you should seek your own advice from a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant, or other professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if you reside elsewhere, another appropriately authorised financial adviser.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares, please pass this document together with the accompanying documents to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer so they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the shares. If you have sold or otherwise transferred part of your holding you should retain these documents.