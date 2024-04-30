Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

30-Apr-2024 / 15:30 GMT/BST

30 April 2024

 

 

Genel Energy plc (the ‘Company’)

 

2024 Awards - Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (‘PDMRs’)

 

 

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (‘PSP’) on 30 April 2024 to the PDMRs set out below.

 

PSP awards

PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options and are subject to a three year performance period.

 

 

Name

No. of shares subject to PSP Award

Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification

Paul Weir

879,455

1,836,923

Luke Clements

402,436

871,243

Mike Adams

411,167

1,085,667

 

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Paul Weir

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan

 

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

879,455

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

879,455

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Luke Clements 

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

402,436

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

402,436

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Mike Adams

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Technical Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

Nil cost

411,167 shares

 

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

411,167

Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

30 April 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

-ends-

 

For further information please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 318913
EQS News ID: 1893293

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1893293&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a