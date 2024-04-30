Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

Pursuant to the notification obligations under UK Market Abuse Regulations Article 19.1 the Company granted awards over its ordinary shares of 10 pence each under the 2021 Performance Share Plan (‘PSP’) on 30 April 2024 to the PDMRs set out below.
PSP awards
PSP awards granted were made in the form of nil-cost options and are subject to a three year performance period.
Name
No. of shares subject to PSP Award
Total number of shares over which options/awards are held following notification
Paul Weir
879,455
1,836,923
Luke Clements
402,436
871,243
Mike Adams
411,167
1,085,667
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Weir
2
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
CEO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Genel Energy plc
b)
LEI
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volumes(s)
Nil cost
879,455
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
879,455
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
30 April 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Luke Clements
2
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
CFO
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Genel Energy plc
b)
LEI
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volumes(s)
Nil cost
402,436
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
402,436
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
30 April 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mike Adams
2
Reason for Notification
a)
Position/status
Technical Director
b)
Initial notification / Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Genel Energy plc
b)
LEI
549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
JE00B55Q3P39
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of nil-cost options under the Company’s Performance Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volumes(s)
Nil cost
411,167 shares
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
411,167
Nil
e)
Date of the transaction
30 April 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
-ends-
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Genel Energy Plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company is principally engaged in the business of the exploration, development and production of natural resources. The Company operates through two segments: Production and Pre-production. The production segment is comprised of the producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC (Taq Taq) and the Sarta PSC (Sarta) which are located in the KRI and make sales predominantly to the KRG. The Taq Taq license area is located 60 kilometers (km) northeast of the Kirkuk oil field. The pre-production segment assets consist of exploration opportunities in Somaliland and Morocco. Somaliland is a highly prospective, onshore exploration province, and Genel is targeting resources of over two billion barrels of oil. The Sidi Moussa license, offshore Morocco, contains an estimated 750 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) of unrisked resources.