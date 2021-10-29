Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 29-Oct-2021 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
29 October 2021
Genel Energy plc (the Company)
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 28 October 2021 Esa Ikaheimonen exercised options granted to him under the Company's restricted share plan and sold sufficient shares to cover tax liabilities arising as a result of his options exercise.
The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name Esa Ikaheimonen
2 Reason for Notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Genel Energy plc
b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 10 pence each
instrument, type of instrument
a)
Identification code
JE00B55Q3P39
i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 27 August
b) Nature of the transaction 2019 under the restricted share plan
ii. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national
insurance liabilities
Price Volume
(i) Nil 38,127
c) Price(s) and volumes(s)
(ii) GBP26,968.76 17,966
Aggregated information
d) -Aggregated volume
20,161
-Price
GBP26,968.76 (17,966 shares sold to cover income tax and national
insurance liabilities)
e) Date of the transaction 28 October 2021
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange
-ends-
For further information please contact:
Genel Energy
+44 20 7659 5100
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications
Vigo Communications
+44 20 7830 9700
Patrick d'Ancona
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.
