    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY PLC

(GENL)
Genel Energy PLC : NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

10/29/2021 | 06:01am EDT
Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES 29-Oct-2021 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29 October 2021

Genel Energy plc (the Company)

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

On 28 October 2021 Esa Ikaheimonen exercised options granted to him under the Company's restricted share plan and sold sufficient shares to cover tax liabilities arising as a result of his options exercise.

The notification below made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
  a)          Name                                  Esa Ikaheimonen 
2             Reason for Notification 
a)            Position/status                       Chief Financial Officer 
b)            Initial notification / Amendment      Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                  Genel Energy plc 
b)            LEI                                   549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
              Description of the financial          Ordinary shares of 10 pence each 
              instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
              Identification code 
                                                    JE00B55Q3P39 
                                                     i. Exercise of nil cost options granted on 27 August 
b)            Nature of the transaction                 2019 under the restricted share plan 
                                                    ii. Sale of shares to cover income tax and national 
                                                        insurance liabilities 
                                                    Price            Volume 
                                                    (i) Nil          38,127 
c)            Price(s) and volumes(s) 
                                                    (ii) GBP26,968.76  17,966

Aggregated information

d) -Aggregated volume

20,161

-Price

GBP26,968.76 (17,966 shares sold to cover income tax and national

insurance liabilities)

e) Date of the transaction 28 October 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                                       +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                                       +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          GENL 
LEI Code:      549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.:  125574 
EQS News ID:   1244761 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244761&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

