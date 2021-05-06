Log in
    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY PLC

(GENL)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/06 09:46:05 am
176.3 GBX   +1.79%
09:33aGENEL ENERGY  : Result of AGM
09:31aGENEL ENERGY PLC : Result of AGM
06:56aGENEL ENERGY  : CFO to Depart Board
Genel Energy PLC: Result of AGM

05/06/2021 | 09:31am EDT
Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Result of AGM 
06-May-2021 / 14:30 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
6 May 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Results of Annual General Meeting 
 
The Annual General Meeting of Genel Energy plc was held today, Thursday, 6 May 2021, and the results of the votes by 
shareholders are set out below. The number of ordinary shares of GBP0.10p each in the Company in issue at the date of the 
meeting was 277,670,478 and each share attracted one vote. 
 
Resolutions 7 and 13 to re-elect Esa Ikaheimonen and Martin Gudgeon respectively were withdrawn prior to the meeting. 
The results were as follows: 
Resolutions                                                 For         %      Against    %      Withheld   Total 
                                                                                                            lodged 
 1. To receive the audited financial statements of the      211,282,506 99.99% 17,258     0.01%  15,443     211,315,207 
    Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 
 2. To declare a final distribution of 10 US cents per 
    ordinary share for the financial year ending 31         211,315,207 100%   0          0%     0          211,315,207 
    December 2020 
 3. To approve the Remuneration Policy for Directors        111,404,413 57.94% 80,873,006 42.06% 19,037,788 211,315,207 
 4. To approve the Annual Report on Remuneration for the    129,041,748 61.07% 82,247,207 38.93% 26,252     211,315,207 
    year ended 31 December 2020 
 5. To re-elect Mr David McManus as a Non-Executive         211,015,688 99.87% 283,629    0.13%  15,890     211,315,207 
    Director 
 6. To re-elect Dr Bill Higgs as an Executive Director      130,500,300 61.76% 80,799,017 38.24% 15,890     211,315,207 
 8. To re-elect Sir Michael Fallon as a Non-Executive       189,955,677 99.93% 131,138    0.07%  21,228,392 211,315,207 
    Director 
 9. To re-elect Mr Ümit Tolga Bilgin as a Non-Executive     189,962,201 89.91% 21,325,580 10.09% 27,426     211,315,207 
    Director 
10. To re-elect Mr Tim Bushall as a Non-Executive Director  211,247,269 99.98% 40,512     0.02%  27,426     211,315,207 
11. To elect Ms Canan Ediboglu as Non-Executive Director    211,246,262 99.98% 41,519     0.02%  27,426     211,315,207 
12. To re-elect Mr Hassan Gozal as a Non-Executive Director 190,042,339 89.94% 21,255,978 10.06% 16,890     211,315,207 
14. To re-elect Mrs Nazli K Williams as a Non-Executive     171,043,215 80.95% 40,255,102 19.05% 16,890     211,315,207 
    Director. 
15. To appoint BDO as the Company's auditor                 211,263,358 99.98% 50,849     0.02%  1,000      211,315,207 
16. To authorise the Directors to set the Auditor's fees    211,308,445 100%   6,762      0%     0          211,315,207 
17. To give the Company limited authority to make political 189,659,709 90.27% 20,449,082 9.73%  4,000      210,112,791 
    donations and expenditure 
18. To approve the Genel Energy plc 2021 Performance Share  111,373,656 57.92% 80,919,799 42.08% 19,021,752 211,315,207 
    Plan (the "PSP") 
19. To approve the Genel Energy plc 2021 Deferred Bonus     111,411,713 57.94% 80,888,075 42.06% 19,015,419 211,315,207 
    Plan (the "DBP") 
20. To authorise the Company to purchase its Ordinary       211,282,961 99.99% 20,710     0.01%  11,536     211,315,207 
    Shares 
21. To permit the Company to hold general meetings, other   211,196,179 99.94% 118,578    0.06%  450        211,315,207 
    than an AGM, on not less than 14 clear days' notice

Following the approval of resolution 2, Genel confirms the payment of a final dividend of 10¢ per share in relation to the 2018 financial year. The final dividend payment timetable is below: ? Ex-dividend date: 13 May 2021 ? Record Date: 14 May 2021 ? Payment Date: 14 June 2021

The Board of Directors notes that, although resolutions 3, 4, 6, 18, and 19 were passed with the requisite majority, c.40% of votes were cast against them. The Board will take note of the voting and engage with shareholders. The Board continues to support Bill Higgs as he successfully delivers the Company strategy and creates value for all shareholders.

The full text of the resolutions may be found in the Notice of the Annual General Meeting, copies of which are available on both the Company's website www.genelenergy.com and on the National Storage Mechanism https:// data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

A copy of the special resolutions (resolutions 20 and 21) passed at the Annual General Meeting, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism.

-ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                                       +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                                       +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:          GENL 
LEI Code:      549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.:  103551 
EQS News ID:   1193556 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1193556&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2021 09:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENEL ENERGY PLC 2.06% 176.6 Delayed Quote.19.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.07% 68.54 Delayed Quote.34.33%
WTI 0.17% 65.21 Delayed Quote.37.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 278 M - -
Net income 2021 66,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1,62 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 6,16%
Capitalization 669 M 669 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 56,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,84 $
Last Close Price 2,41 $
Spread / Highest target 32,6%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William George Higgs Chief Executive Officer & Director
Esa Tapani Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer & Director
David McManus Chairman
Mike Adams Technical Director
Paul Weir Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENEL ENERGY PLC19.94%669
CONOCOPHILLIPS38.63%74 812
CNOOC LIMITED17.55%48 499
EOG RESOURCES, INC.53.82%44 772
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.13%40 090
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED30.24%38 546