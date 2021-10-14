Log in
Genel Energy PLC : Update on Tawke PSC

10/14/2021
Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Update on Tawke PSC 14-Oct-2021 / 07:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 October 2021

Genel Energy plc

Update on Tawke PSC

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') notes that DNO ASA, as operator of the Tawke PSC (Genel 25% working interest), has today issued the following update.

Gross operated Tawke licence production including the Tawke and Peshkabir fields averaged 105,179 bopd in Q3 2021 (110,304 bopd in Q2 2021).

For further information, please contact: 

Genel Energy 
                                       +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
Vigo Consulting 
                                       +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

ISIN:          JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          GENL 
LEI Code:      549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.:  124300 
EQS News ID:   1240649 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240649&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2021 02:08 ET (06:08 GMT)

