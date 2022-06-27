Log in
Genel Energy : Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

06/27/2022 | 02:16am EDT
27 June 2022

Genel Energy plc

Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that all payments have now been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') relating to oil sales during March 2022.

Genel's share of those payments is as follows:

(all figures $ million)

Payment

Tawke

24.2

Tawke override

15.6

Taq Taq

2.5

Sarta

4.6

Receivable recovery

13.7

Total

60.6

Following the receipt of the receivable recovery payment, Genel is now owed $68 million from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

+44 20 7659 5100

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

Vigo Consulting

+44 20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London- listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and progressive dividend. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 06:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
