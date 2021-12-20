Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Genel Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY PLC

(GENL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/17 11:35:25 am
123.6 GBX   +0.16%
02:10aGENEL ENERGY : Somaliland farm-out
PU
12/14GENEL ENERGY : Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales
PU
12/10Genel Energy to start arbitration claim against Iraqi Kurdistan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genel Energy : Somaliland farm-out

12/20/2021 | 02:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

20 December 2021

Genel Energy plc

Somaliland farm-out

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce it has signed a farm-out agreement relating to the SL10B13 block, Somaliland, with OPIC Somaliland Corporation ('OSC'), with all its share of future capital investment coming from CPC Corporation, Taiwan, the state-owned enterprise of Taiwan. Under the agreement, OSC receives a 49% working interest in the block for a cash consideration of 49% of all Genel's historic back costs, plus a cash premium. Genel previously held a 100% working interest, and will continue as operator.

Somaliland has significant underexplored potential, with geology analogous to Yemen. The SL10B13 block is highly prospective, with multiple stacked prospects with over 5 billion barrels of prospective resources identified from the interpretation of the 2D seismic data acquisition completed in January 2018.

The field partners will now work together to plan exploration drilling in this block, with an aim of drilling a well in 2023. It is currently estimated that a well can be drilled for a gross cost of c.$40 million.

The prospective SL10B13 area is c.150 kilometres from the port at Berbera, offering a route to international markets.

The agreement has been approved by the Government of Somaliland.

Mike Adams, Technical Director of Genel, said:

"Somaliland is a highly-prospective and largely unexplored region, with a compelling technical case for the drilling of a well. Oil seeps confirm a working petroleum system, and one prospect alone could target over half a billion barrels across multiple stacked reservoirs. Being able to drill this at a low-cost to Genel, with a clear route to market in a success case, fits with our strategy, and we look forward to working with OSC.

During the energy transition the hydrocarbons that should be developed are those that are low-cost,low-carbon, and deliver a material and tangible benefit to local people and the host government. Somaliland has the potential to tick all of those boxes."

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

+44 20 7659 5100

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

Vigo Consulting

+44 20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 07:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENEL ENERGY PLC
02:10aGENEL ENERGY : Somaliland farm-out
PU
12/14GENEL ENERGY : Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales
PU
12/10Genel Energy to start arbitration claim against Iraqi Kurdistan
RE
12/10Genel to Seek Compensation After Kurdistan Terminates Bina Bawi, Miran Contracts
DJ
12/10GENEL ENERGY : Update on Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs
PU
11/23Genel Energy plc Announces Appointment of David McManus as Interim Chair of Remuneratio..
CI
11/15GENEL ENERGY : Notice of dividend currency exchange rate
PU
11/11GENEL ENERGY PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
11/04Trading and Operations Update
PU
11/04Genel Energy plc Provides Production Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENEL ENERGY PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 363 M - -
Net income 2021 121 M - -
Net cash 2021 32,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,76x
Yield 2021 10,1%
Capitalization 456 M 457 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 45,3%
Chart GENEL ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
Genel Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENEL ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,64 $
Average target price 2,77 $
Spread / Average Target 69,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William George Higgs Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Esa Tapani Ikäheimonen Chief Financial Officer
David McManus Chairman
Mike Adams Technical Director
Paul Weir Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENEL ENERGY PLC-14.40%457
CONOCOPHILLIPS71.57%90 493
EOG RESOURCES, INC.68.44%49 151
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED63.13%45 838
CNOOC LIMITED9.75%45 095
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY52.51%42 570