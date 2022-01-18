Genel Energy : Trading and operations update

18 January 2022

Genel Energy plc

Trading and operations update

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') issues the following trading and operations update in advance of the Company's full-year 2021 results, which are scheduled for release on 15 March 2022. The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review.

Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"In 2021 we generated significant free cash flow of $86 million, and in 2022 we are set to build on this as the strength of the oil price and our positive outlook means that free cash flow is expected to more than double. Our focus in 2022 is on growing the business and supporting our progressive dividend long-term. We aim to increase cash flow through the progression of our asset development plans and the addition of income streams. Our priority is the derisking and commercialisation of Sarta, while the successful farm-out on our Somaliland licence opens the way to drill an exploration well on this exciting opportunity."

2022 OUTLOOK AND GUIDANCE

Production in 2022 is expected to be around the same level as 2021

Genel expects to generate free cash flow of up to $200 million in 2022, pre dividend payments, at a Brent oil price of $75/bbl

o An increase or decrease in Brent of $10/bbl impacts annual cash by $50 million

o Under the terms of the Receivable Settlement Agreement signed in August 2017, the last override payment will be made relating to Tawke PSC production in July 2022. Given payments are received three months in arrears from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG'), 10 override payments are expected in 2022

o 2022 capital expenditure is expected to be between $140 million and $180 million, with key asset spending including:

An increase or decrease in Brent of $10/bbl impacts annual cash by $50 million Under the terms of the Receivable Settlement Agreement signed in August 2017, the last override payment will be made relating to Tawke PSC production in July 2022. Given payments are received three months in arrears from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG'), 10 override payments are expected in 2022 2022 capital expenditure is expected to be between $140 million and $180 million, with key asset spending including: c.$75 million expenditure forecast at the Tawke PSC, an increase of c.$25 million compared to 2021 as drilling increases at the Tawke field c.$45-80 million expenditure forecast at Sarta, with higher spend the result of appraisal success c.$10-20 million expenditure forecast at Taq Taq Work is underway on planning a well in Somaliland, with expenditure in 2022 expected to be under $5 million



Operating costs expected to be c.$50 million (2021: $44 million), equating to under $5/bbl, retaining our advantageous low operating cost position

Following the termination of the Bina Bawi and Miran PSCs by Genel on 10 December 2021, Genel will be claiming substantial compensation from the KRG. Genel's claims will be brought in a private London seated international arbitration

Genel remains committed to paying a material and progressive dividend, as we look to offer a compelling mix of value-accretive growth and shareholder returns

value-accretive growth and shareholder returns Genel continues to invest in the host communities in which we operate. 2022 represents twenty years of operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, which we will commemorate through the Genel20 programme, launching significant new social activities throughout the year, aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals

2021 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE