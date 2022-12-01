Advanced search
    GENL   JE00B55Q3P39

GENEL ENERGY PLC

(GENL)
2022-12-01
141.90 GBX   -3.73%
09:18aGenel Energy confirms oil sales payment received from Kurdistan
AN
11/04TRADING UPDATES: Genel backs outlook; abrdn Property Income NAV falls
AN
11/04Genel Energy plc Trading and operations update
AQ
Genel Energy confirms oil sales payment received from Kurdistan

12/01/2022 | 09:18am EST
(Alliance News) - Genel Energy PLC on Thursday said all payments relating to oil sales during this past July have been received from the Kurdistan regional government.

The oil company with exploration and production operations in northern Iraq said its share of those payments were an aggregate USD54.2 million.

In terms of payment breakdown, Tawke oil field sales were USD21.8 million, Tawke override sales were USD15.0 million, Taq Taq sales were USD2.4 million, Sarta sales were USD2.7 million, and receivable recovery sales were USD12.3 million.

Genel said it was owed USD120 million excluding interest for deferred receivables from the KRG for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020. It has now received USD130 million. The override was suspended between March 2020 and December 2020. This would have earned Genel around USD38 million.

Shares in Genel were down 3.8% to 141.80 pence in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

