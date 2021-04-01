Log in
04/01 07:03:29 am
171.6 GBX   -1.38%
Genel Energy : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

04/01/2021 | 05:28am EDT
1 April 2021

Genel Energy plc

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Genel Energy plc ('the Company') announces that it has today posted its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2020 ('Annual Report') to shareholders together with the Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting ('AGM') and forms of proxy. The Company will hold its AGM on Thursday, 6 May 2021.

As current legislation and government guidance relating to COVID-19 prohibits indoor public gatherings, our 2021 AGM will be convened with the minimum quorum of shareholders present in order to conduct the business of the meeting. Shareholders are urged to appoint the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy and submit their voting instructions in advance by completing and signing the Form of Proxy accompanying the 2021 AGM Notice (or appoint a proxy electronically if their shares are held in CREST) before 11.00am on Tuesday, 4 May 2021. Shareholders must not attend the AGM in person.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the Company's Annual Report, the Notice of AGM, and proxy forms have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The Annual Report and Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's website at www.genelenergy.com.

For further information please contact:

Genel Energy

+44 20 7659 5100

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

Vigo Communications

+44 20 7830 9700

Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 09:25:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
