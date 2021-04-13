Log in
Genel Energy : Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

04/13/2021 | 04:07am EDT
13 April 2021

Genel Energy plc

Receipt of payments for KRI oil sales

Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') announces that payments have been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government for oil sales during February 2021.

Genel's share of those payments is as follows:

(all figures $ million)

Payment

Tawke

11.4

Tawke override

6.9

Taq Taq

1.9

Sarta

1.6

Receivable recovery

5.4

Total

27.2

Under the Tawke override payment mechanism, Genel receives 4.5% of monthly Tawke gross field revenues.

The receivable recovery payment relates to unpaid invoices from 2019 and 2020. For each cent above a monthly dated Brent average of $50/bbl, 0.5 cents per paying interest barrel produced will be paid towards monies owed.

As noted today by DNO ASA, operator of the Tawke PSC (Genel 25% working interest), following resumption of payments the partners have stepped up drilling of new wells at Peshkabir and workovers of existing wells at Tawke in 2021, raising gross operated licence production from an average of 110,300 bopd in 2020 to 110,900 bopd in January, 112,000 bopd in February, 113,100 bopd in March and 115,500 bopd month-to-date in April.

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

+44 20 7659 5100

Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications

Vigo Communications

+44 20 7390 0230

Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

Disclaimer

Genel Energy plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
