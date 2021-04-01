Genel Energy : Report on payments to governments for the year 2020

1 April 2021

Genel Energy plc

Report on payments to governments for the year 2020

Introduction and basis for preparation

This report sets out details of the payments made to governments by Genel Energy plc and its subsidiary undertakings ('Genel') for the year ended 31 December 2020 as required under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the 'DTRs') and in accordance with our interpretation of the Industry Guidance issued for the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014, as amended in December 2015 ('the Regulations'). The DTRs require companies in the UK and operating in the extractives sector to publically disclose payments made to governments in the countries where they undertake exploration, prospection, development and extraction of oil and natural gas deposits or other materials.

This report is available to download at www.genelenergy.com/investor-relations/results-reports- presentations.

Governments

All of the payments made in relation to licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq ('KRI') have been made to the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG').

Production entitlements

Production entitlements are the host government's share of production during the reporting period from projects operated by Genel. Production entitlements from projects that are not operated by Genel are not covered by this report. The figures reported have been produced on an entitlement basis rather than on a liftings basis. Production entitlements are paid in-kind and the monetary value disclosed is derived from management's calculation of revenue from the field.

Royalties

Royalties represent royalties paid in-kind to governments during the year for the extraction of oil. The terms of the Royalties are described within our Production Sharing Contracts and can vary from project to project. Royalties have been calculated on the same barrels of oil equivalent basis as production entitlements.

Materiality threshold

Total payments below £86,000 made to a government are excluded from this report as permitted under the Regulations.

PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS - 2020